Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

State of the Union

Stefanik fires back in heated clash with CNN's Tapper over Trump's viral Iran post

Stefanik contrasted the exchange with past congressional hearings involving university leaders

CJ Womack By CJ Womack Fox News
close
Stefanik clashes with Tapper over Trump Iran remarks Video

Stefanik clashes with Tapper over Trump Iran remarks

Rep. Elise Stefanik pushed back on CNN's Jake Tapper during State of the Union after he cited criticism of President Donald Trump over comments about Iran, rejecting claims that the president called for genocide.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., defended President Donald Trump during a heated exchange Sunday, pushing back against claims that the president’s rhetoric toward Iran amounted to a call for genocide.

Stefanik directly rejected the accusation when pressed by CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union," saying, "President Trump didn’t call for genocide, Jake. You are putting those words in his mouth."

The tense exchange followed scrutiny of Trump’s recent comments about Iran, with critics arguing his language about destroying threats could be interpreted as targeting civilians. Administration officials have maintained the president’s remarks were directed at Iran’s ruling regime, which the U.S. Department of State designates as a state sponsor of terrorism.

President Donald Trump standing next to a U.S. military B-52 plane

More key European allies are restricting U.S. military access as the Trump administration presses ahead with its war against Iran, with both France and Italy moving to block U.S.-linked aircraft from using their airspace or bases. (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg)

MORNING GLORY: TRUMP HAS RESTORED THE GOP AS THE PARTY OF DEFENSE AND DETERRENCE

Stefanik reinforced that distinction during the interview, saying, "He’s targeting the terrorist regime."

Tapper questioned whether references to wiping out threats crossed a line, citing concerns raised by some observers. Stefanik dismissed that interpretation and accused the media of misrepresenting the president’s intent.

"You’re adding genocide. That’s not what he's stating," Stefanik said.

Anti-war activist holding an Iranian flag during a march in London

An anti-war activist holds an Iranian flag during a march organized by Stop the War Coalition, calling for an end to hostilities amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in London, Britain, March 7, 2026. (Jack Taylor/Reuters)

WATCH: LEAVITT SLAPS DOWN CRITICS WHO CALLED TRUMP'S IRAN THREAT A BLUFF

Stefanik contrasted Trump’s remarks with past congressional hearings involving university leaders.

"The difference with those university presidents is they couldn’t answer the simple, direct question," Stefanik said. "President Trump didn’t call for genocide."

Stefanik pivoted to Iran’s record, emphasizing the regime’s actions.

"The Iranians have killed tens of thousands of their own people," she said. "President Trump effectively brought the Iranians to the table. He effectively delivered a ceasefire."

Trump warns Iran: Sign nuclear deal or face military strikes on infrastructure Video

STOP CALLING THIS BRINKMANSHIP. TRUMP'S HORMUZ MOVE IS THE REAL PRESSURE

She also criticized those raising concerns about the president’s rhetoric, adding, "If you want to prop up the Iranian terrorist regime, that’s on you."

The Trump administration has said its strategy is focused on deterring Iran’s nuclear ambitions and limiting its influence in the Middle East. In recent statements, officials have emphasized that U.S. actions are aimed at the regime rather than the Iranian people, while applying pressure to force negotiations.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Stefanik reiterated that position, saying, "The president has been very effective in calling out the Iranian terrorist regime."

CJ Womack is an associate editor at Fox News.

CJ joined Fox News Digital's team in 2026, which highlights the vital role journalism plays in shaping politics and culture. He has years of experience analyzing and reporting on the news media.

CJ graduated from Long Beach State University in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a minor in Journalism. 

Story tips can be sent to cj.womack@fox.com, and you can follow on Twitter.

Close modal

Continue