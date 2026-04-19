Stefanik fires back in heated clash with CNN's Tapper over Trump's viral Iran post

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Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., defended President Donald Trump during a heated exchange Sunday, pushing back against claims that the president’s rhetoric toward Iran amounted to a call for genocide.

Stefanik directly rejected the accusation when pressed by CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union," saying, "President Trump didn’t call for genocide, Jake. You are putting those words in his mouth."

The tense exchange followed scrutiny of Trump’s recent comments about Iran, with critics arguing his language about destroying threats could be interpreted as targeting civilians. Administration officials have maintained the president’s remarks were directed at Iran’s ruling regime, which the U.S. Department of State designates as a state sponsor of terrorism.

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Stefanik reinforced that distinction during the interview, saying, "He’s targeting the terrorist regime."

Tapper questioned whether references to wiping out threats crossed a line, citing concerns raised by some observers. Stefanik dismissed that interpretation and accused the media of misrepresenting the president’s intent.

"You’re adding genocide. That’s not what he's stating," Stefanik said.

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Stefanik contrasted Trump’s remarks with past congressional hearings involving university leaders.

"The difference with those university presidents is they couldn’t answer the simple, direct question," Stefanik said. "President Trump didn’t call for genocide."

Stefanik pivoted to Iran’s record, emphasizing the regime’s actions.

"The Iranians have killed tens of thousands of their own people," she said. "President Trump effectively brought the Iranians to the table. He effectively delivered a ceasefire."

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She also criticized those raising concerns about the president’s rhetoric, adding, "If you want to prop up the Iranian terrorist regime, that’s on you."

The Trump administration has said its strategy is focused on deterring Iran’s nuclear ambitions and limiting its influence in the Middle East. In recent statements, officials have emphasized that U.S. actions are aimed at the regime rather than the Iranian people, while applying pressure to force negotiations.

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Stefanik reiterated that position, saying, "The president has been very effective in calling out the Iranian terrorist regime."