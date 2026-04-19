Kash Patel doubles down on lawsuit against The Atlantic, slams outlet as ‘fake news mafia’

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FBI Director Kash Patel said Sunday he planned to file a lawsuit against The Atlantic by Monday, telling Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo that legal action would follow a report alleging misconduct, including "excessive drinking."

Patel made the announcement during an appearance on "Sunday Morning Futures," where he directly confirmed his intent to pursue legal action against the publication.

"Absolutely, it’s coming tomorrow," Patel said when asked about whether he would officially file a lawsuit.

The dispute stems from a recent report by The Atlantic that cited anonymous sources alleging Patel engaged in "excessive drinking," "erratic" behavior and had "unexplained absences" during his tenure leading the FBI. The article, written by staff reporter Sarah Fitzpatrick, relied on accounts from current and former officials and others familiar with Patel’s conduct.

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Patel rejected those claims during the interview, framing the report as politically motivated and baseless.

"If the fake news mafia isn’t hitting you personally with baseless information in Washington, D.C., then you’re not doing your job," Patel said.

The FBI director pointed to agency accomplishments under his leadership as evidence against the allegations, citing reductions in crime and drug overdoses, as well as arrests of high-profile fugitives.

"This FBI has the most prolific year in crime reduction in United States history," Patel said. "A 20% reduction in the homicide rate, a 20-point drop in opiate overdose deaths. We have found and identified 6,300 child victims… a 30% increase, seizing enough fentanyl to kill 180 million Americans."

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The Atlantic has stood by its reporting. Editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg previously said the outlet maintained confidence in the story, while Fitzpatrick defended her work publicly, stating she stands by "every word" and that the reporting was thoroughly vetted.

Jesse Binnall, an attorney representing Patel, shared a letter that was sent to The Atlantic ahead of the report being published, calling out the magazine for giving the FBI less than two hours to respond to "defamatory assertions" before its stated deadline and that most of the 19 substantive claims are "false."

"They were on notice that the claims were categorically false and defamatory. They published anyway," Binnall said in a statement.

The report also drew responses from administration officials, including White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who said Patel "remains a critical player" in the administration, and Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, who criticized the article for relying on anonymous sources.

Patel framed the lawsuit as part of a broader pushback against media coverage he described as unfair, invoking President Donald Trump and his longstanding criticism of the press.

"We have to fight back against the fake news," Patel said. "I won’t tolerate their attacks on me."

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The Atlantic report detailed claims from more than two dozen sources, including allegations that meetings were rescheduled due to late nights involving alcohol and that security personnel at times struggled to reach Patel. It also cited concerns among some officials about his leadership and decision-making.

Fox News Digital reached out to The Atlantic for comment, but did not immediately hear back.