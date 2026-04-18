Eric Swalwell cameo in ‘Jury Duty: Company Retreat’ raises eyebrows following misconduct claims

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A very brief cameo from former Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., in Prime Video's "Jury Duty: Company Retreat" is taking some viewers by surprise following sexual misconduct and harassment allegations that prompted his resignation.

"That's wild," one user wrote on X, saying she didn't realize the former congressman, who she called "disgraced," had made an appearance as an instructor on the show.

On Threads, one user described seeing Swalwell on the show as "kinda uncomfortable."

Another, responding to someone who had questioned why no one had raised concerns about Swalwell's appearance, said they were happy that his airtime was so "clipped."

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According to the entertainment news platform Decider, Swalwell's appearance came around 18 minutes into Episode 8 of "Company Retreat."

None of the seminar Swalwell is delivering appears in the episode, but he does appear in front of the cast and asks if anyone has questions, the outlet added.

After calling on one character who asks, "Can you speak on the corrosive influence of money in politics?" Swalwell put his hands in his pockets and lets out a sigh.

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His full response was said to have been cut for time.

The show's filming concluded approximately two years before recent allegations emerged against Swalwell, Decider stated.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

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Swalwell's scant appearance became a point of conversation as the former congressman faces a slew of sexual misconduct and harassment allegations from multiple women who recently came forward to recount their experiences.

Following the allegations, Swalwell suspended his campaign for California governor and resigned from his position in Congress.

While he has denied the allegations of misconduct, he has admitted to making mistakes in the past.

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"I am deeply sorry to my family, staff, and constituents for mistakes in judgment I've made in my past," Swalwell said in a statement announcing his resignation.

"I will fight the serious, false allegations made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make."

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The Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating the multiple allegations against Swalwell, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to Fox News Digital.

District attorneys for both Los Angeles and New York have also launched their own respective investigations.