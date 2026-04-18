Noah Wyle faces woke fandom meltdown over patient safety in 'The Pitt' finale

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The season finale of HBO’s medical drama "The Pitt" has sparked a divide among viewers, pitting the show’s gritty medical realism against a vocal online fanbase that is calling the latest plot points discriminatory.

The drama has tackled controversial storylines in previous episodes, but it now faces criticism from viewers on social media who argue the show’s focus on realism conflicts with expectations around diversity and inclusion.

At the center of the controversy is Hollywood veteran Noah Wyle, with some viewers calling his character’s focus on patient safety discriminatory and others directing criticism at the actor himself.

The season 2 finale saw months of tension culminate in a confrontation between Wyle’s character, Dr. Robby, and a female colleague who revealed she had been hiding a serious seizure disorder. When Wyle’s character argued she was unfit to run a high-pressure ER, some social media critics accused the show of ableism.

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"I just don’t understand why he’s so against disabled people being able to work when they’ve been cleared to do so," read one post online.

However, other viewers took to X to defend the show, pointing to the high stakes of emergency medicine. One post with more than 1.2 million views warned about the danger of a doctor seizing while a patient is paralyzed for intubation.

Another viral post added: "It's so funny that ‘The Pitt’ fandom is unironically like ‘it's actually fine for an ER doctor to have uncontrolled seizures, it's fine if it happens while she's in someone's chest cavity or intubating them, because of woke.’"

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Criticism of Wyle has since grown, in part because he is an executive producer and helps write the show.

Some viewers have blurred the line between Wyle and his character in the wake of a recent GQ interview discussing the role.

"I made jokes [on set] this season where I’d get done yelling at somebody and say, ‘Someone bring me another woman to yell at!’" Wyle said of his character’s gruff relationship with female staff.

He clarified that his character is simply pushing colleagues to be better and that actors come to his set "not to be comfortable, but to work." The comments left some X users upset.

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One user on X wrote, "I honestly think Noah Wyle should quit the arts and become a manosphere streamer," while another called the remarks "misogynistic, borderline abusive jokes about the women on set."

The backlash has also extended to the departure of actress Supriya Ganesh, who played Dr. Mohan. Some fans accused Wyle of writing out a woman of color while keeping white male leads, despite the character’s season-long storyline about burnout.

Wyle has said the show aims to reflect the high-turnover reality of the medical field.

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Wyle's team did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.