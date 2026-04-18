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Noah Wyle faces woke fandom meltdown over patient safety in 'The Pitt' finale

Fans accuse show of ableism after storyline about doctor hiding seizure disorder sparks heated online debate

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
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‘The Pitt’ star Noah Wyle shares how George Clooney set an example for him on ‘ER’ set Video

‘The Pitt’ star Noah Wyle shares how George Clooney set an example for him on ‘ER’ set

While speaking with Fox News Digital at the 2026 AARP Movies for Grownups Awards, "The Pitt" star Noah Wyle explained how his former "ER" co-star George Clooney taught him lessons that he still uses today.

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The season finale of HBO’s medical drama "The Pitt" has sparked a divide among viewers, pitting the show’s gritty medical realism against a vocal online fanbase that is calling the latest plot points discriminatory.

The drama has tackled controversial storylines in previous episodes, but it now faces criticism from viewers on social media who argue the show’s focus on realism conflicts with expectations around diversity and inclusion.

At the center of the controversy is Hollywood veteran Noah Wyle, with some viewers calling his character’s focus on patient safety discriminatory and others directing criticism at the actor himself.

The season 2 finale saw months of tension culminate in a confrontation between Wyle’s character, Dr. Robby, and a female colleague who revealed she had been hiding a serious seizure disorder. When Wyle’s character argued she was unfit to run a high-pressure ER, some social media critics accused the show of ableism.

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Noah Wyle appears in preview image from 'The Pitt' season 2 finale.

A screenshot from a preview of the season 2 finale of "The Pitt" shows actor Noah Wyle in a scene from the HBO Max series. (Screenshot/HBO Max YouTube)

"I just don’t understand why he’s so against disabled people being able to work when they’ve been cleared to do so," read one post online.

However, other viewers took to X to defend the show, pointing to the high stakes of emergency medicine. One post with more than 1.2 million views warned about the danger of a doctor seizing while a patient is paralyzed for intubation.

Another viral post added: "It's so funny that ‘The Pitt’ fandom is unironically like ‘it's actually fine for an ER doctor to have uncontrolled seizures, it's fine if it happens while she's in someone's chest cavity or intubating them, because of woke.’"

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Two federal agents escort a detained woman for medical care in a scene from HBO Max's The Pitt

Two federal agents are depicted bringing in a detained woman for medical care in an episode of HBO Max’s "The Pitt," which aired Thursday, March 19. (Screenshot/HBO Max YouTube)

Criticism of Wyle has since grown, in part because he is an executive producer and helps write the show.

Some viewers have blurred the line between Wyle and his character in the wake of a recent GQ interview discussing the role.

"I made jokes [on set] this season where I’d get done yelling at somebody and say, ‘Someone bring me another woman to yell at!’" Wyle said of his character’s gruff relationship with female staff.

He clarified that his character is simply pushing colleagues to be better and that actors come to his set "not to be comfortable, but to work." The comments left some X users upset.

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Noah Wyle and Harriet Rose speak onstage during HBO Max event.

Noah Wyle and Harriet Rose spoke onstage during a Q&A for "The Pitt" at an event celebrating the launch of HBO Max at Rosewood London on March 25, 2026, in London, England. (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for HBO Max)

One user on X wrote, "I honestly think Noah Wyle should quit the arts and become a manosphere streamer," while another called the remarks "misogynistic, borderline abusive jokes about the women on set."

The backlash has also extended to the departure of actress Supriya Ganesh, who played Dr. Mohan. Some fans accused Wyle of writing out a woman of color while keeping white male leads, despite the character’s season-long storyline about burnout.

Wyle has said the show aims to reflect the high-turnover reality of the medical field.

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Wyle's team did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

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