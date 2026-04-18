Bill Maher calls Eric Swalwell a 'f---ing creep,' says he 'never liked' the disgraced Democrat

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Comedian Bill Maher blasted former Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., as a "f---ing creep" in a "Real Time" takedown on Friday, pointing to previous encounters with the disgraced Democrat that raised red flags.

"I’ve got to say, we had him on a couple of times. Ask my staff, I never liked him..." Maher said.

"I’ve always thought this guy was a f---ing creep. I never liked him and, yet, so many Democrats stood by him, and now that we’re finding out that it was such an open secret."

Maher highlighted a slew of other "open secrets" involving figures in the past who faced similar allegations, including former film producer Harvey Weinstein, former comedian Bill Cosby, former U.S. Sen. Larry Craig, R-Idaho, and former President Bill Clinton.

LEAVITT PUTS DEMOCRATS ON DEFENSE AS ‘DISGUSTING’ ALLEGATIONS AGAINST SWALWELL MOUNT

"I hear this so many times ... it was an open secret..." he said, adding later, "What is going on here, where it takes so long for the open secret to [come out]?"

He proceeded to call out Republicans for appearing to claim moral superiority on the issue despite misconduct accusations having been made against lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

In the process, Maher cited E. Jean Carroll, who made accusations against President Donald Trump.

CALIFORNIA DEMOCRATS ADMIT THEY HEARD RUMORS ABOUT SWALWELL'S ALLEGED SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

Maher's comments come as Swalwell battles a number of sexual misconduct and harassment allegations from five different women who recently came forward to recount their experiences.

Following the allegations, Swalwell suspended his campaign for California governor and resigned from his position in Congress.

While he has denied the allegations of misconduct, he has admitted to making mistakes in the past.

ANGER SWELLS AS SWALWELL'S 'OPEN SECRET' WITH WOMEN WENT UNREPORTED FOR YEARS

"I am deeply sorry to my family, staff, and constituents for mistakes in judgment I've made in my past," Swalwell said in a statement announcing his resignation .

"I will fight the serious, false allegations made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make."

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating the multiple allegations against Swalwell, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to Fox News Digital.

District attorneys for both Los Angeles and New York have also launched their own respective investigations.

Legal representation for Swalwell did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

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Fox News' Brittany Miller and Adam Pack contributed to this report.