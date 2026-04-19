Barack and Michelle Obama's film production company reportedly leaving Netflix to go independent

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Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama's film production company, Higher Ground, is reportedly moving away from Netflix later this year.

Deadline reported on Sunday that the company's current first-look deal with the massive streaming giant is set to end this year. Rather than renew the deal as they've done in the past, sources allege that the Obamas will "transition to becoming independent."

"According to sources, the deal with Netflix has not ended yet but Higher Ground is making plans to remain independent and not pursue a studio pact when it expires soon while continuing to collaborate with the global streamer on existing projects," the report read.

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Fox News Digital reached out to Higher Ground and Netflix for comment.

The Obamas first announced their multi-year Netflix deal in 2018 after a deal brokered by then-chief content officer Ted Sarandos, who previously held a fundraiser for Obama's 2012 presidential campaign.

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In 2024, Deadline first announced that the Obamas would be extending their first-look deal with Netflix after years of collaboration.

"If there’s one thing that’s defined President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s creative ambitions since we started our partnership with Higher Ground, it is their pursuit of an exceptional story that brings the human experience to light. We are delighted to continue our relationship with Higher Ground as they continue to develop and produce more ambitious, compelling and entertaining stories," Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria said in a statement.

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Obama hinted at his film company breaking from Netflix on Saturday during the History Channel’s special edition of HistoryTalks.

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"[W]e were in partnership with Netflix," Obama said. "We’re in a process now of transitioning to a more independent [future] where we can work with a bunch of different studios."