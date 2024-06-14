Benjamin Hall warns antisemitism is morphing into 'anti-Americanism': 'Real concern'

The Israel-Hamas war spurred a shocking rise of antisemitism throughout the world, but, as explored by Fox News' Benjamin Hall in his latest Fox Nation special, the impact it is having on the United States is especially chilling.

During an appearance on "Fox & Friends," Thursday, Hall previewed his new special entitled "Antisemitism in America," warning that the dangerous trend is headed in a bad direction.



"We've all been watching the protests that have been happening around the U.S. Just Cal State in the last couple of days, we've seen the protests there. But what we started to see is that these are not just protests, sort of in support or against the death toll inside Gaza," Hall, who was severely wounded in 2022 while covering the Russia-Ukraine war, argued.

"These are really shifting towards antisemitism. They are really shifting into a sense of anti-Jews."

The protest cited by Hall in the segment occurred at California State University in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. A large group of anti-Israel protesters took over and barricaded a campus building, trapping school employees inside, including the university president.



To date, there have been thousands of Israel-Hamas related protests around the world, most of which have been dubbed anti-Israel.



"I think almost what was more terrifying and hurtful than the attacks themselves was coming home to the U.S. and seeing the world's reaction to what happened on Oct. 7," said Natalie Sanandaji in the Fox Nation special. Sanandaji, from Great Neck, New York, was a survivor of the Supernova music festival near kibbutz Re'im in southern Israel.

In his special, Hall investigates the unique role social media has played in the unprecedented antisemitic wave, referencing former Harvard President Claudine Gay's shocking congressional testimony during which she did not give a clear answer when asked if calling for the genocide of Jews was against Harvard policy.

Following intense backlash, she subsequently issued a statement clarifying that the university has a staunch position against calls for violence against the Jewish community.

Hall further explored the alarming correlation between the rise of antisemitism and anti-Americanism.

"Alongside those burning Israeli flags, we so often see burning American flags as well. So, a real concern about the direction that it's going," he warned.

In the exclusive special, the Fox News correspondent speaks with Holocaust survivor Tova Friedman, talk-show host Dennis Prager, reverend Franklin Graham, former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleisher and more to gain a better perspective on the growing issue.

