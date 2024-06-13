Anti-Israel protesters trap California university administrators, take over and vandalize campus building

A large group of anti-Israel protesters took over and barricaded a campus building at the California State University, Los Angeles, on Wednesday night, trapping school employees inside.

Between 50 and 100 protesters blocked off entrances and exits at the student services building, according to KTLA 5. Video footage showed protesters wearing kaffiyehs and face coverings using golf carts, picnic tables and umbrellas to create a makeshift wall along the building’s perimeter.

Some of the protesters, who had reportedly come from a nearby encampment, sat in chairs chained to columns at the base of the building.

The protesters smashed windows and left behind graffiti, copiers and furniture. They also flipped over at least one vending machine.

The occupation of the building forced some university staff members, including the university’s new president, Berenecea Johnson Eanes, to shelter in place.

Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived on campus around 10 p.m. KTLA reported that administrators were able to leave the premises Thursday morning.

Protesters told the outlet that their actions were a response to "radio silence" from university administrators regarding divestment from Israel and the ongoing war against Hamas.

"We don’t think property is sacred," one protester said. "We believe that lives are more important than property. Especially when our money goes to this school. This is extensively our university, but we aren’t treated that way."

As a result of the incident, classes have been moved online for at least the next 24 hours.

University spokesperson Eric Frost Hollins told the Los Angeles Times that the CSU LA Gaza Solidarity Encampment had emailed them to inform them of a planned sit-in. The occupation occurred even though Cal State had set up a special area for peaceful demonstrations.

"Unfortunately, this action went in a different way today," the university told the Los Angeles Times.

Cal State, LA, did not immediately return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.