FOX Nation’s ‘Surviving Hamas: A Benjamin Hall Special’ explores October 7 terror attack on Israel

A two-part FOX Nation docuseries, "Surviving Hamas: A Benjamin Hall Special," that examines the devastating firsthand experiences of individuals in Israel following the October 7 terror attacks was announced on Wednesday.

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall, who was severely wounded in 2022 while covering the war in Ukraine, will host the series that hits FOX News Media’s streaming service on April 9.

"As we approach the sixth month anniversary of the October 7th attack on Israel, Ben’s unique perspective provides a powerful series that explores grief, resilience and survival through the lens of those most closely impacted," FOX Nation president Lauren Petterson said.

Hall visits some of Israel’s hardest-hit communities to offer an update for viewers as the 200-day milestone approaches. Each hour-long episode will also explore the events that unfolded that day and the impact it had on survivors.

The first episode focuses on Maya Regev, a 21-year-old partygoer who was captured when Hamas terrorists stormed the Supernova Music Festival near the Gaza border, killing more than 400 people. She endured a gunshot wound, but survived, and opens up to Hall about the horrors she faced.

The second episode focuses on the Nir Oz kibbutz, where Hamas killed and abducted residents while setting their homes ablaze. Hall interviews survivors and their families, shedding light on the devastating massacre that ravaged this tight-knit community.

Last month, Hall marked two years since the attack that left him severely wounded and killed two of his beloved colleagues in March 2022. He was traveling with photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova when their vehicle was struck by incoming Russian fire in Horenka, outside Kyiv.

Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova were tragically killed. Hall, the only survivor, has been through roughly 30 surgeries after sustaining horrific injuries. He returned to work after a grueling recovery and penned the New York Times bestseller, "Saved: A War Reporter’s Mission to Make it Home."

Hall’s story was also told in the Fox News documentary, "Sacrifice and Survival: A Story from the Front Line'' which debuted in March 2023. His trip to Israel for "Surviving Hamas: A Benjamin Hall Special" marked his second time reporting from a war zone since his return.

"Surviving Hamas: A Benjamin Hall Special" hits FOX Nation on April 9.

