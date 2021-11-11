'Bad News' author says media 'abandoned' working class: We must 'relearn' to respect those we disagree with

Newsweek deputy opinion editor Batya Ungar-Sargon sounded the alarm on the "class divide" that separates the liberal media from the rest of the country.

"Journalism used to be a working-class trade and throughout the 20th century, journalists became part of the American elites," Ungar-Sargon told Fox News' Tucker Carlson on Thursday. "And as they did so, they abandoned the working class of all races. And what we're seeing now with woke media is just the latest stage of that abandonment."

NEWSWEEK EDITOR ACCUSES WHITE, AFFLUENT LIBERALS OF ‘USING THE PAIN OF AFRICAN AMERIANS’ TO FURTHER GOALS

Ungar-Sargon, author of the new book, "Bad News: How Woke Media Is Undermining Democracy," knocked the "class solidarity… among liberal elites" and that "as a leftie," she's puzzled as to "how did we abandon the working class?"

"How did we become the side that comforts the comfortable and afflicts the afflicted?" Ungar-Sargon asked.

On how such an erosion between the media and the working class be reversed, the liberal journalist called for every American to "relearn" how to "respect people that you disagree with."

"You're seeing a huge consumer boycott of mainstream media, of corporate media and I think that's a good thing," Ungar-Sargon said. "They need to relearn how to get our trust back. And in the meantime, we need to start stitching back together the fabric of American society by respecting people we disagree with. That's all we can do."

ABC NEWS' FIVETHIRTYEIGHT PUBLISHERS ARTICLE ON ‘WHY RACIST WHITE VOTERS OFTEN FAVOR BLACK REPUBLICANS’

When asked what people on the left side of the aisle think of her commentary, Ungar-Sargon pointed to her recent appearance on CNN where she clashed with "Reliable Sources" host Brian Stelter on how the media has become out of touch with average Americans.

"Honestly, the fact that I was on CNN, I take that as a really good sign," Ungar-Sargon told Carlson. "My book opens with a scene from CNN of two of their hosts, who are both millionaires, calling every single person who voted for Donald Trump racist when we know that Donald Trump won the vast majority of people without a college degree, right?"

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"And to me, that was this primal scene of these people who had won by every metric sneering and smearing the people who had lost, right? And so I think it's a really good sign that CNN had me to talk about my work," she added.