Baseball legend Curt Schilling brings high-level analysis of America’s pastime to OutKick

Major League Baseball star pitcher Curt Schilling is the newest member of the OutKick family, offering expert analysis and matter-of-fact opinions about America’s pastime.

"I've never, ever been somebody who has held my tongue when it comes to giving my opinion," Schilling told Fox News Digital.

"People say, ‘I love you because you speak your mind,’" Schilling continued. "Just because I speak my mind doesn't make me right. I think I'm right most of the time, but. It just makes me me… if that's interesting to listen to, great. If not, then OK."

It appears he’ll fit right in, as OutKick founder Clay Travis has a long history of defending free speech at all costs, often calling himself a First Amendment absolutist. Travis and OutKick executives were eager to beef up MLB content ahead of the upcoming season and Schilling, a baseball savant who already lived in the Nashville area, was an ideal fit on multiple levels.

"We align as a company… they're one of the last, I think, true outlets reporting factual news," Schilling said.

OutKick is already the home of programs including Travis’ "OutKick the Show," "Tomi Lahren is Fearless," "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich" and "OutKick 360," while offering print content that is rarely found in the mainstream media.

"I think a lot of the news that comes out of OutKick is actual news that people are interested in hearing, as opposed to a presidential press conference where questions that are asked are asked by people who have an agenda to push and want to write about that agenda," Schilling said. "I'm not going to work for somebody or be around people who I have to watch my tongue."

Schilling’s video podcast offers high-level conversation about, well, baseball. It has already featured an interview with former player Lenny Dykstra, Schilling’s long-shot predictions for Rookie of the Year, a review of the game’s recent rule changes and a breakdown of offseason transactions. While Travis, Lahren and other OutKick stars are known for political hot takes, Schilling is expected to largely stick to what he knows best.

"'The Curt Schilling Baseball Show' is centered and focused and pretty much solely about baseball," Schilling said.

Schilling will offer perspective and insight that is increasingly difficult to find in an era where so much baseball-centered content is either watered down to draw casual fans, or force-feeds sabermetrics that flies over the head of many.

"Fans don't want to hear that [Angels player] Shohei Ohtani has a .348 batting average. They all know that. They want to hear about the discussion on the mound. They want to hear about what, you know, the camera pans the dugout -- what are those two guys talking about or what? Why is this guy so much different and better than this guy? And they want to hear about it in ways that don't involve sabermetrics or, OPS," Schilling said. "They want to hear some of the fundamental stuff. And, you know, I played 22 years, so I have some insight into that."

Schilling won more than 200 games and is considered one of the great postseason pitchers of all time, winning three World Series and pitching in another. The six-time All Star won the 2001 World Series MVP with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and helped the Boston Red Sox "reverse the curse" in 2004. He won another championship with the Red Sox in 2007. In 1993, he helped the Philadelphia Phillies reach the World Series as well.

"I was a student of the game long before I played," he said. "I know baseball as well as, I think, anybody alive."

Schilling’s expertise was on display early in Spring Training when Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow walked off the mound after throwing only six pitches during a batting practice session.

Before any tests were conducted, Schilling cautioned OutKick listeners that an oft-injured pitcher exiting so quickly was alarming. It turned out to be an oblique strain that would sideline Glasnow for at least six weeks. Schilling explained to listeners why the timetables given by medical professionals don't always give a true estimation of how much time an injured pitcher will miss – information that could be vital to gamblers or fantasy players.

"I’ve been that guy, I’ve been in that situation," Schilling said. "Those are the things that, I think, I can bring to the table from a betting perspective, from a fantasy perspective, from a fan perspective… we’re going to cover it all."

Gambling is a rapidly growing industry that has become legalized in multiple states over recent years. While former and current players have historically shied away from betting on the game, "The Curt Schilling Baseball Show" is eager to give listeners what they want to hear.

"I would imagine we'll do as much betting content as the response dictates. If we get a ton of… action or activity around asking about betting lines or futures or prop bets or anything like that, then we'll go in that direction," Schilling said, noting that he plans to discuss whatever baseball-related topics feel relevant.

"It's not limited to time, so the show could be as long as it wants. It's very open-ended, I dare say Joe Rogan-ish. Right now, we're 20 to 30 minutes. We could have a day where it goes an hour and 15 or a day where it goes 20," Schilling said. "There'll be days when there is tons to talk about and days when there's not a lot to talk about."

"The Curt Schilling Baseball Show" is available now. New episodes will air every Tuesday and Friday throughout the 2023 MLB season on OutKick.

Fox News and OutKick share common ownership.