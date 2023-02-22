Curt Schilling: MLB's new pitch clock rule will only affect 'pitchers that suck'

MLB is introducing a multitude of rule changes ahead of the 2023 regular season, including larger bases, defensive shift limits and more.

But the pitch timer rule, where starters and relievers will have to abide by the clock in hopes MLB sees games sped up, has been a hot topic.

Former MLB pitcher Curt Schilling, who will be a part of the OutKick podcast lineup with his "The Curt Schilling Baseball Show" this Friday, gave his thoughts on the pitch clock during an appearance on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Let’s be very clear, the only pitchers that will be affected by the pitch clock are pitchers that suck," Schilling explained. "No good pitcher is going to be bothered by the pitch clock.

"Good pitchers never, never will be affected by the clock because good pitchers always work fast."

CURT SCHILLING'S ABSENCE FROM COOPERSTOWN STUNS BASEBALL FANS

All pitchers work at different paces, with some that are ready to go after making a pitch, while others are more methodical. Because of that, MLB wants a status quo when it comes to time between pitches, which is why the pitch clock of 15 seconds in between pitches with no runners on base and 20 seconds when there are.

So pitchers like Houston Astros’ Luis Garcia, Baltimore Orioles’ Jorge Lopez and more will need to quicken their pace if they wish to not have an infraction.

Schilling also divulged his thoughts on other rule changes, with the limit on pickoffs to first base being one in particular that he doesn’t like.

"If you put Ricky Henderson on first base, and you tell him ‘OK, the pitcher can’t throw over now.’ Now what?" he said. "It’s going to be a dramatic change. It might take a little bit to catch on, but you’re going to see a sizable change in the way the game is played."

CURT SCHILLING PUTS AARON JUDGE'S HOME RUN MARK IN HISTORICAL PERSPECTIVE, REVEALS HIS AL MVP

He’s got a point. When threats to run get on first base, they know pitchers are limited to two times they can pick off each plate appearance. MLB might see an uptick in attempted steals and stolen bases with this new rule.

In terms of defensive shifts, Schilling called it a "horrible rule" that infielders must always stay in the dirt. But he does foresee outfielders make the jog to the infield in certain scenarios.

"What it might actually do is it might actually force hitters to start hitting away from the shift," he said, "which they should’ve done in the first place."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Schilling’s podcast will air new episodes every Tuesday and Friday throughout MLB spring training and will continue through the 2023 season on OutKick.