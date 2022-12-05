Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boston Red Sox
Published

Curt Schilling's absence from Cooperstown stuns baseball fans

Fred McGriff was elected to the Hall

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 5 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Curt Schilling was one of the greatest MLB pitchers of his generation; however, his pursuit of the Baseball Hall of Fame eluded him again on Sunday.

Fred McGriff was elected to Cooperstown through the contemporary baseball era committee. He received unanimous support from the 16 members of the committee – comprised of Hall members, executives and baseball writers. Schilling, along with Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds, failed to get eight of the 12 votes required to make it to Cooperstown through the committee.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling tips his cap to fans as he is taken out of the World Series against the Colorado Rockies in Boston on Oct. 25, 2007.

Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling tips his cap to fans as he is taken out of the World Series against the Colorado Rockies in Boston on Oct. 25, 2007. (Reuters/Brian Snyder)

Baseball fans hoping Schilling got into the Hall of Fame believed that comments made about Muslims, transgender people and others penalized him and overlooked what he has done in his career. On the field, his resume checked all the boxes.

He was a six-time All-Star, three-time World Series champion, World Series MVP and National League Championship Series MVP. He finished runner-up for the Cy Young Award three times. He led the National League and American League in wins one-time each.

Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling after giving up an RBI double to Cleveland Indians' Victor Martinez during the ALCS playoff series in Boston, Oct. 13, 2007.

Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling after giving up an RBI double to Cleveland Indians' Victor Martinez during the ALCS playoff series in Boston, Oct. 13, 2007. (Reuters)

RANGERS SIGN JACOB DEGROM TO FIVE-YEAR, $185 MILLION DEAL

He played 20 years in the majors and finished with a 3.46 ERA and 3,116 strikeouts. He is one of 19 pitchers to record 3,000 or more strikeouts. The only retired pitchers in the club who are not in the Hall of Fame are Schilling, Clemens and CC Sabathia. Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer are still playing.

After the announcement was made, fans came to the defense of Schilling for his performances during his playing career.

Schilling congratulated McGriff for getting into the Hall of Fame.

"Congratulations to the CRIME DOG! A well-earned honor my friend! God Bless!" the former pitcher wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Curt Schilling throws against the Yankees in New York, May 10, 2006. 

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Curt Schilling throws against the Yankees in New York, May 10, 2006.  (Reuters/Pool/Files)

Known as the "Crime Dog," McGriff hit .284 in his 19-year career that ended with the Tampa Bay Devil Rays. He hit 493 home runs and had a 52.6 bWAR. He won a World Series with the Atlanta Braves in 1995.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings