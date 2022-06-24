Bartool's Dave Portnoy rips Roe v. Wade ruling, says it’s too dangerous to vote Republican

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy posted an emergency press conference to Twitter on Friday after news broke that the Supreme Court had overturned Roe v. Wade, sending the abortion issue back to the states.

In the two-and-a-half minute video, Portnoy called the ruling "pure insanity," stipulating he didn't represent his company's employees.

"We are going backwards in time," Portnoy said. "We are literally going backwards in time. It makes no sense how anyone thinks it’s their right to tell a woman what to do with her body. I just don’t get it."

Portnoy added that the ability to take away "informed decisions" on how women want to live their lives is "bananas." He also pushed back on people who note that abortion is a constitutional issue, bringing up possible negative consequences of the decision, such as people who are too poor to travel to a state where abortion is still legal.

He also attempted to draw a connection between people who want to protect gun rights because of the constitution, but want to send abortion rights to the states.

"At what point do you look at the Constitution and say, hey this was written by people who had slaves, and maybe not everything is exactly to a tee in the Constitution," Portnoy continued on. "Like a million years from now you’re going to use the Constitution as a document written in… it’s just nuts, in what world. The world evolves, people evolve, technology evolves. You gotta evolve."

He added that the idea that the Constitution is the "end all be all" is "literally crazy pills."

Portnoy said that he still believes that America is the greatest country in the world, but feels the political right and left "suck" and went into a tangent on voting and parties.

"The left f-----g hates me. The woke left, the liberals, they’re crazy. They’re insane people. Yet, I end up having to vote for a moron like Biden because the right is going to put Supreme Court people in who are just ruining this country, taking basic rights away," he said.

He neared the end of his rant by saying he believes most people in the country are like him – financially conservative and socially liberal – and wondered if same-sex marriage is next on the chopping block.

"That’s why we have to vote for the morons like Biden, who’s borderline incompetent, because it’s too dangerous to vote Republican. Like what the f--- are we doing? Wake up," he said.

In May, during an installment of his podcast "The Dave Portnoy Show," Portnoy vowed to vote Democrat if Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Portnoy told his co-host Eddie Farrer that the idea of overturning Roe v. Wade is "so crazy" he speculated "it's a scam by the Democrats" because they "would win the White House no matter what" in addition to turning the tide ahead of a grim midterm election.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.