Trump praises Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, says ruling 'will work out for everybody'

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday

Brooke Singman
By Brooke Singman | Fox News
Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade Video

Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade

Fox News' chief legal correspondent Shannon Bream provides details on the Supreme Court's ruling that reverses the long-standing precedent on abortion in America.

EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump praised the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday, telling Fox News that the ruling "will work out for everybody."

"This is following the Constitution, and giving rights back when they should have been given long ago," Trump told Fox News.

LIVE UPDATES: SUPREME COURT OVERTURNS ROE V. WADE IN LANDMARK OPINION

When asked if he had a message for any of his supporters who may be pro-choice, Trump told Fox News: "I think, in the end, this is something that will work out for everybody."

"This brings everything back to the states where it has always belonged," Trump said.

When asked whether he feels he played a role in the reversal of Roe v. Wade, after having appointed three conservative justices to the high court, the former president told Fox News: "God made the decision."

The ruling came in the court's opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which centered on a Mississippi law that banned abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The Republican-led state of Mississippi asked the Supreme Court to strike down a lower court ruling that stopped the 15-week abortion ban from taking place.

"We end this opinion where we began. Abortion presents a profound moral question. The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives," Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the court's opinion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Brooke Singman is a Fox News Digital politics reporter. You can reach her at Brooke.Singman@Fox.com or @BrookeSingman on Twitter.

