MSNBC, CBS, ABC and more predict end to interracial marriage, civil rights after Roe v. Wade draft leak

Progressive pundits and their guests have repeatedly harped on a slippery slope argument regarding the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade, arguing it could lead to outlawing interracial and same-sex marriage, contraceptives, and even reversing Brown v. Board of Education, the landmark civil rights ruling outlawing racial segregation in schools.

According to anchors, former administration officials, and liberal analysts, the overturning of Roe v. Wade could open the door for the Supreme Court to overturn other precedents, such as the 1967 case, Loving v. Virginia, and 2015’s Obergefell v. Hodges. In these two cases, the Supreme Court ruled respectively that laws banning interracial marriage are a violation of the Constitution, and same-sex couples have a right to marry in accordance with the 14th amendment.

MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell and former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder fretted over the possibilities Thursday during a discussion of the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.

"So, the question has to be asked, is it only abortion that is going to be at risk or is same-sex marriage going to be at risk?" he asked. "The regulation of contraception, is that going to be at risk? Even interracial marriage."

Mitchell later asked him whether rulings made during the civil rights era could be overturned, such as Brown v. Board of Education.

"The View" co-host Joy Behar echoed a similar thought when she reacted to the leaked draft opinion on Roe, and predicted that there would be "fascism down the line’ in the U.S.

"Next they’ll go after gay marriage and maybe, maybe the board, what is it—Brown v. Board of Education," she said.

MSNBC "The ReidOut" host Joy Reid, highlighting a section of Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion that discussed the "unbroken tradition of prohibiting abortion" from the era of common law to 1972, rattled off a number of other rulings that could be next on the chopping block.

"That could apply to almost anything. Contraception, same-sex marriage, interracial marriage, civil rights, integration, women’s rights to vote," Reid said.

"They’ll come for same-sex marriage, they’ll come for interracial marriage, they’ll outlaw that peanut butter that comes with the jelly in the same jar," ABC late night host Jimmy Kimmel said, as his audience booed the idea.

ABC’s Terry Moran suggested that Alito’s opinion insinuated that rights not explicitly mentioned in the Constitution could, down the line, be viewed as illegitimate.

"That would include gay marriage—maybe even interracial marriage," Moran claimed.

CNN legal analyst Lauren Coates, after claiming that abortion is now "essentially gone," pushed the line of reasoning even further, and argued fundamental rights, such as same-sex relationships and interstate travel, could also be cut down.

Numerous other liberal media guests and hosts parroted the talking point, including CBS News guest and Banyan Global senior advisor Lisa Beattie Frelinghuysen, as well as Democracy for America CEO Yvette Simpson.