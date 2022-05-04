Dave Portnoy vows to vote Democrat if Roe v. Wade is overturned: 'This is like going back in time'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy said he will vote for Democrats if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court.

On Wednesday's installment of "The Dave Portnoy Show," Portnoy asserted "you can't get rid of Roe v. Wade," calling the end of protecting abortion on a federal level "f---ed up."

"Some religious people be like, ‘Oh, baby,’ no, no, no. Ninety percent, anybody who's normally thinking, it's- If a woman wants to do it, it's her choice, her body, her choice, all that. To go backwards, it shows how f---ed up politics are," Portnoy said.

Portnoy told his co-host Eddie Farrer that the idea of overturning Roe v. Wade is "so crazy" he speculated "it's a scam by the Democrats" because they "would win the White House no matter what" in addition to turning the tide ahead of a grim midterm election.

"It doesn't matter- Republican, Democrat, you can't support this," Portnoy said. "This is like going back in time. Like, what are we, in the 20s? It's so preposterous that I think the thing's made up, but you have to let women do that. It's a cause that, like, there's very few times I'll come out because you can't win with it. And it's certainly, certainly a controversial issue, but like I would walk in a rally for that. That is f---ing insane. It's so insane. I think it's almost made up and a ploy by the Democrats because they know how bad Biden's approval ratings are that it's like, ‘well, how do you swing it back the other way?’ … But if that thing is true, then that's a sad day in this country. That's all I'm gonna say about that. But it has to be said. There's certain issues you have to come out and be like, what are we f---ing talking about here?"

He continued, "My brain is so f---ed up with how dirty politics are. I- it would be a brilliant tactic by the Democrats to be like, 'let's leak this' because Republicans will vote, I do believe, like me, I don't care- taxes, I don't care, nothing. If that is an issue. I vote Democrat."

The Barstool Sports icon called out Republicans for advocating for "less government" but aren't "pro-choice" on abortion.

"I know the argument. Yeah, you don't want the federal government making the laws, you want the state. But overall, the less government is just let a f---ing woman do what she wants with her body. Keep the government out of it. That's, to me, what that is. It's like, Yeah, you can't ban it. If a woman wants it great. She doesn't want it, great. Her choice… It's a crazy thing. It has to be said. People, I'm sure, some people like, 'That's not your thing.' They're gonna be mad. It's a super-sensitive issue. I don't care. Certain issues you have to be like, ‘What the f--- are you talking about?’ This is one of them," Portnoy added.

Last month, Portnoy suggested that former President Trump would be the worse option in 2024 if he and President Biden were to face off in a rematch.

"That’s two bad options to me. Trump and Biden are both bad options. Trump more so because I think he would be so divisive. Like, intentionally so," Portnoy said during an interview. "Like, they are intentionally divisive and that’s their audience but in this country, regardless of what you think of him and his politics, I think he does get a bad wrap for a lot of the stuff- but it doesn’t matter. He [has] broken brains."