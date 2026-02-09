AOC jabs Jake Paul after boxer makes Bad Bunny slight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fired back at boxer Jake Paul on Monday after the fighter called Bad Bunny a "fake American citizen" and vowed to boycott the Super Bowl LX halftime show.

Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was among those fawning over the Grammy Award-winning artist’s act during a game that saw the Seattle Seahawks take home their second Super Bowl title in a 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots.

"A ‘fake American citizen?’ Didn’t you MOVE to Puerto Rico to avoid paying your taxes while kids across America go hungry?" the congresswoman wrote on X.

"Meanwhile Benito actually funds low income kids’ access to arts and sports programs, while you defund them. Of course you’re mad. He makes you look small."

Paul later clarified that he was rebuking Bad Bunny because of his stance against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations despite being an American citizen.

"To clarify: I wasn’t calling anyone a ‘fake citizen’ because they’re from Puerto Rico. I live in Puerto Rico, and I love Puerto Rico. I have used my platform to support Puerto Rico time and time again and will always do so," Paul wrote on X. "But if you’re publicly criticizing ICE who are doing their job and openly hating on America, I’m going to speak on it. Period. That’s the same reason I called out Hunter Hess.

"If you benefit from a country and the platform it gives you, but publicly disrespect it at the same time, that’s what I mean by being a fake citizen. And I agree love is more powerful than hate. Love America."

Bad Bunny prominently spoke out against ICE when he received his Grammy Award for Album of the Year earlier this month.

"ICE out," he said. "We're not savage, we're not animals, we're not aliens — we are humans, and we are Americans."