Top Democrats fawn over Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show, attack Trump and other conservative critics

Bad Bunny's controversial Super Bowl halftime show garnered immediate praise by prominent Democrat leaders on Sunday night.

The show, which was almost entirely in Spanish, angered many conservatives, including President Donald Trump, who called the performance, "absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!"

The show has become the subject of highly-partisan debate and cultural differences within the country.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom went so far as to declare Sunday "Bad Bunny Day" prior to Sunday's game, and then thanked the Latin trap artist after the show.

"America, the beautiful. THANK YOU, BAD BUNNY," Newsom wrote on X.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., praised Bad Bunny in Spanish in an X post, and then pointed out that she shares the surname name "Ocasio" with the artist in a post on BlueSky.

"Ocasio gang rise up," she wrote with a picture of Bad Bunny wearing an Ocasio 64 jersey.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani re-shared a post by New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson, praising the Latin artist.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, shared an image of Bad Bunny in the style of Barack Obama's famed 2008 "hope" campaign poster with the caption, "Bad Bunny understood the assignment…"

Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., made multiple X posts celebrating the Puerto Rican artist and took aim at conservative figures for criticizing the show, including boxer Jake Paul and Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris' new "Headquarters" X account made multiple posts celebrating the show and attacking Trump and Jake Paul for criticism of it.

BAD BUNNY'S SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW IGNITES TRUMP'S FURY, DIVIDES VIEWERS

Trump's criticism of the halftime show became one of the most viral storylines of the entire Super Bowl on Sunday.

"The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History! There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD — And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Prominent conservative influencers were among the show's harshest critics, and even Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice Harmeet Dhillon chimed in.

The show was expected to be the first Super Bowl halftime show to be sung entirely in Spanish. However, pop artist Lady Gaga showed up to sing the Bruno Mars song "Die With a Smile."

Many fans opted to skip this year's Super Bowl halftime show to watch Turning Point USA's "All-American" halftime show, headlined by Kid Rock.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell defended having Bad Bunny as the performer earlier this week.

"Listen, Bad Bunny is, and I think that was demonstrated last night, one of the great artists in the world and that’s one of the reasons we chose him," Goodell said. "But the other reason is he understood the platform he was on and this platform is used to unite people and to be able to bring people together with their creativity, with their talents and to be able to use this moment to do that and I think artists in the past have done that.

"I think Bad Bunny understands that and I think he’ll have a great performance."