Mother of Marine veteran-journalist missing 10 years in Syria optimistic Biden can bring him home

The Biden administration is facing growing pressure to secure the release of Americans held abroad, including the release of Austin Tice, a former Marine and journalist who was kidnapped in Syria.

Austin's mother, Debra Tice, met with President Biden on Monday. She expressed her hope Biden can finish the job in facilitating Tice's safe return home after 10 years on "Fox & Friends First."

"What we need is sustained diplomatic engagement with transactional negotiation," Debra told co-host Joey Jones. "This needs to be a direct engagement with the Syrian government, very sober and deliberate to bring Austin home, so what we're asking for is active diplomacy truly… which is perfect for him… as a Foreign Service grad."

Austin was kidnapped by jihadists while independently reporting in Daraya, Syria, back in August 2012, and has been missing since.

He was set to begin his final year of law school at Georgetown Law School before disappearing in Syria.

Despite the fact negotiations to facilitate Austin's safe return home have transcended three administrations, Debra remains optimistic Biden can close the deal.

"President Biden represents the Democratic world," Debra said. "We should have the capability to engage diplomatically. That is not a huge ask."

Austin was seen in a short video just weeks after his disappearance with a group of jihadists, who forced him to pray in Arabic while blindfolded. It is unclear what happened to Austin after the video surfaced.

"He's just an amazing man," Debra said. "Eagle Scout, veteran, captain of the United States Marine Corps, a graduate of Georgetown School of Foreign Service, and his very favorite thing in the whole world is to be the oldest of our seven children."

"He really loves being the big brother," she continued. "He loves being an uncle. He's just a very big guy with a big heart."