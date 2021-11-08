Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Astroworld attendee says he made it out of the deadly concert 'by the grace of God'

Timothy Perez said the crowd was so compacted that it stopped his breathing.

By Amy Nelson | Fox News
Timothy Perez described hearing cries for help during Travis Scott’s performance at the horrific Astroworld Festival. during a Monday appearance on "America’s Newsroom." He said he tried to help the people in need, but Perez said he couldn’t move through the tightly packed crowd. 

The massive crowd surge during Scott’s performance resulted in eight deaths and hundreds of injuries. 

The Astroworld Festival was the first concert Perez had ever attended. He told co-hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino that he was looking forward to the event.

A pedestrian cross Main Street in front of a sign announcing the cancellation of Astroworld on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Houston.  Several people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the music festival while Travis Scott was performing Friday night.  (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

A pedestrian cross Main Street in front of a sign announcing the cancellation of Astroworld on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Houston.  Several people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the music festival while Travis Scott was performing Friday night.  (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

He now says it was a traumatic experience.

"It was fine at first. The first 10 seconds," he said. "Within that 10 seconds, that first song, everybody started compressing in together. You couldn't move your elbow, and you're just so compressed to a point where it literally stops your breathing."

Perez said people in the crowd began to panic. 

TRAVIS SCOTT'S ASTROWORLD DEATHS WERE PRECEDED BY FAN INJURIES AT 2019 FESTIVAL

"People are yelling, ‘Help! Help! Help!’" he said.

"There was a moment in the concert I couldn't even see the person's face. All I seen [sic] was the hand. I tried to help her."

Nurse who attended Astroworld Festival describes deadly concert Video

Madeline Eskins, who also attended the festival, lost consciousness due to a lack of oxygen. 

Her unconscious body was lifted above the crowd and security pulled her over to safety. She woke up backstage surrounded by unconscious concert-goers. 

ASTROWORLD INVESTIGATORS TO LOOK AT BARRIERS AND CROWD CONTROL IN DETERMINING WHAT LED TO CONCERT DEATHS

Eskins said earlier Monday on "Fox & Friends" that she believes she would have died if her boyfriend hadn’t gotten her out.

Travis Scott and Drake both face lawsuits for allegedly inciting the crowd. The rappers are also facing extreme backlash for continuing to perform even as vehicles attempted to break up the crowd and people called for the show to stop. 

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage) (Erika Goldring/WireImage)

Police speculated that a riot may have broken out if Travis Scott stopped his performance. Perez disagreed.

"There were so many people suffering. So many," he said. "He should have stopped the show."

Perez said it was "by the grace of God" that he got out of the crowd without being injured.

"I'm very happy to make it home to my loved ones."

Amy Nelson is a producer with Fox News Digital.