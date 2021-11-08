Astroworld attendee says he made it out of the deadly concert 'by the grace of God'

Timothy Perez described hearing cries for help during Travis Scott’s performance at the horrific Astroworld Festival. during a Monday appearance on "America’s Newsroom." He said he tried to help the people in need, but Perez said he couldn’t move through the tightly packed crowd.

The massive crowd surge during Scott’s performance resulted in eight deaths and hundreds of injuries.

The Astroworld Festival was the first concert Perez had ever attended. He told co-hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino that he was looking forward to the event.

He now says it was a traumatic experience.

"It was fine at first. The first 10 seconds," he said. "Within that 10 seconds, that first song, everybody started compressing in together. You couldn't move your elbow, and you're just so compressed to a point where it literally stops your breathing."

Perez said people in the crowd began to panic.

"People are yelling, ‘Help! Help! Help!’" he said.

"There was a moment in the concert I couldn't even see the person's face. All I seen [sic] was the hand. I tried to help her."

Madeline Eskins, who also attended the festival, lost consciousness due to a lack of oxygen.

Her unconscious body was lifted above the crowd and security pulled her over to safety. She woke up backstage surrounded by unconscious concert-goers.

Eskins said earlier Monday on "Fox & Friends" that she believes she would have died if her boyfriend hadn’t gotten her out.

Travis Scott and Drake both face lawsuits for allegedly inciting the crowd. The rappers are also facing extreme backlash for continuing to perform even as vehicles attempted to break up the crowd and people called for the show to stop.

Police speculated that a riot may have broken out if Travis Scott stopped his performance. Perez disagreed.

"There were so many people suffering. So many," he said. "He should have stopped the show."

Perez said it was "by the grace of God" that he got out of the crowd without being injured.

"I'm very happy to make it home to my loved ones."