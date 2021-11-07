Travis Scott looks distraught in video noting he's 'working to assist' families of Astroworld Festival deaths

Travis Scott issued another, more personal, response to his fans following an incident during his Astroworld Festival performance Friday that left eight people dead and many more injured.

Scott was performing when the massive crowd surged forward. Videos that emerged from the scene showed the concert continuing despite calls for the show to be stopped so first responders could deal with the injuries.

On Saturday evening, Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster, took to his Instagram Story where he looked distraught over what took place at his show. He addressed fans directly noting that he is trying to get in touch with the families of the victims in order to do his part to help them.

"I just want to send out prayers to the ones that was lost last night," Scott says in the first part of the video. "We’re actually working right now to identify the families so we can help assist them through this tough time."

Scott continued by noting that he wasn’t aware of the severity of the situation when he decided to continue with the concert. He also explained that he typically tries to ensure his fans are safe during his shows.

"My fans… My fans, like, really mean the world to me and I always just really want to leave them with a positive experience and any time I can make out anything that’s going on, I stop the show and help them get the help they need, you know? I could just never imagine the severity of the situation."

The rapper’s words run somewhat contrary to past experiences fans have had at his concerts. At the same event in 2019, a stampede broke out among the crowd that left at least three people injured. He was arrested in 2017 for inviting fans to bypass security and rush the stage at a show in Arkansas. That followed a separate incident in 2015 in which he pleaded guilty to charges stemming from almost the exact same thing at Lollapalooza in Chicago, according to The Associated Press.

Scott continued his most recent statement by noting that he is working directly with authorities as they investigate the situation.

"We’ve been working closely with everyone to just try to get to the bottom of this. The city of Houston, HPD, fire department, you know, everyone that will help us figure this out," he continued. "So, if you have any information, you know, please just contact the local authorities. Everybody continue to just keep your prayers…"

After trailing off, Scott concluded: "I’m honestly just devastated and I could never imagine anything like this just happening… I’m going to do everything I can to keep you guys updated and just keep you guys informed of what’s going on. Love you all."

The performer previously spoke out about the incident with a written message on Twitter in which he echoed similar sentiments and noted that he is "absolutely devastated" by the tragedy.

My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival," he wrote.

"I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need," he wrote, adding a thanks to the first responders at the scene.

His comments came hours before his longtime girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, took to her own Instagram Story to note that he was unaware of the severity of the situation going on in the crowd.

"I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing," she wrote in part. "I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted."