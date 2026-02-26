Cardi B endorses Jasmine Crockett for Texas Senate, declaring 'vote for my sister'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rapper Cardi B threw her support behind Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, in an Instagram Story video posted Thursday morning.

"Listen up, y’all, early primary voting is happening right now in Texas, and we need Jasmine Crockett to win," she said. "She is running for U.S. Senate and if you want somebody that’s going to fight for your rights, if you want somebody to fight for your community, if you want somebody that’s going to go up there and represent you and represent your issues, please vote for my sister, Jasmine Crockett."

The rapper continued, "Because one thing about it is she's going to fight her best. She's going to fight whoever she has to so your voice and your problems can be heard. Vote right now. This counts so much. Vote right now."

Crockett shared the video herself on her X account several hours later.

"Okurrr. Y’all heard my good sis!!! She’s on a SOLD OUT tour and still took a minute to tap in. We’ve got 2 days of Early Voting left. Let’s gooooo!!! #JasmineForUS #TexasTough," Crockett wrote.

Crockett is currently facing a primary race against Texas state Rep. James Talarico and Ahmad R. Hassan.

Cardi B has been a longtime supporter of Democratic figures. She previously endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election and attended one of her rallies.

She has also supported more progressive candidates in the past, such as Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., arguing that both would be good presidential candidates.

However, Cardi B has also been a vocal critic of former President Joe Biden despite her 2020 endorsement, saying that she felt "layers of disappointment" and believes people were "betrayed" by his administration.

"It’s just like, damn, y’all not caring about nobody," she said. "Then, it really gets me upset that there is solutions to it. There is a solution. I know there’s a solution because you’re spending billions of dollars on any f------ thing."