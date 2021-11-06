Travis Scott's Astroworld deaths were preceded by fan injuries at 2019 festival

On Friday night, Travis Scott's Astroworld was rocked by the deaths of at least eight attendees in a tragic incident that also saw numerous others in the crowd incur injuries.

Scott and event organizer Live Nation have both offered up statements on the matter and expressed sympathies for those that died.

However, the annual festival – which was not held in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic – has a history of safety issues.

The Houston, Texas festival first began in 2018, the same year that Scott released his album "ASTROWORLD" and featured performances from Scott, Post Malone, Lil Wayne and more.

The following year, the festival returned with acts like Migos, Marilyn Manson, Pharrell Williams and more on the lineup. The event became best known, however, for a stampede that broke out, leaving at least three fans injured.

On Nov. 9, 2019, three people were transported to a local hospital with minor leg injuries after they were trampled at the rapper's show.

At the time, Scott shared a video of chaos on his Instagram. The clip showed fans toppling barriers before barrelling down the street en masse.

"DA YOUTH DEM CONTROL THE FREQUENCY. EVERYONE HAVE FUN," he captioned. the post. "RAGERS SET TONE WHEN I COME OUT TONIGHT. BE SAFE RAGE HARD. AHHHHHHHHHHH."

He also shared more footage from the incident on Twitter and thanked "EVERYBODY THAT PULLED UP TO RAGE!!!!"

According to Rolling Stone, the event occurred before the festival's gates were opened. The sold-out event was attended by 50,000 concertgoers.

A number of 2019 Astroworld attendees told Fox News that the event that year had been poorly organized and had hoped the 2021 festival would turn out better.

Security levels were different between the two years as well, with the 2019 festival having only 47 police officers, per a press conference held on Saturday regarding the 2021 incident. 528 officers were present this year.

Late Friday evening, at least eight people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at Astroworld while rapper Travis Scott was performing.

Officials declared a "mass casualty incident" just after 9 p.m. Friday during the festival where an estimated 50,000 people were in attendance, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña told reporters at a news conference.

