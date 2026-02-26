Expand / Collapse search
©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Jasmine Crockett campaign reportedly kicked Atlantic writer out of rally for being a 'top-notch hater'

Elaine Godfrey previously wrote a profile piece that Jasmine Crockett allegedly wanted to shut down

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Texas Democratic voters doubt Jasmine Crockett could win statewide election Video

Texas Democratic voters doubt Jasmine Crockett could win statewide election

CNN's Arlette Saenz spoke to several Texas Democratic primary voters about their thoughts on whether Rep. Jasmine Crockett could win a Senate election.

Atlantic staff writer Elaine Godfrey reported that she was "thrown out" of a rally for Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, for being a "top-notch hater" according to Crockett's team.

"Right before armed guards escorted me from the rally and left me on the edge of a Texas-county road, I was informed that I was no longer welcome at an event that I had already attended," Godfrey wrote on Thursday.

She described having spent an hour at the Lubbock rally for Crockett's Senate campaign before being approached by a woman with a badge as soon as she joined other reporters.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett speaks to reporters in Ohio.

Elaine Godfrey claimed Rep. Jasmine Crockett's team removed her from a rally in Texas earlier this week. (Dustin Franz/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"'Are you Elaine?' she asked. I recognized her from the entrance of the event, where I had identified myself as she’d waved me into the building’s press area. Yes, I answered. 'Her team has asked you to leave,' she said. When I asked why, the staffer looked at her phone and read dutifully: ‘They just said, "Elaine from Atlantic, White girl with a hat and notepad. She’s interviewing people in the crowd. She’s a top-notch hater and will spin. She needs to leave,"’" Godfrey wrote.

Godfrey was the staff writer behind a profile piece for Crockett in July that reportedly received backlash from the Texas representative after including comments from fellow House Democrats "without telling her first."

"She was, she told me, ‘shutting down the profile and revoking all permissions,’" Godfrey wrote at the time.

BOEBERT JOKES ABOUT ENDORSING CROCKETT IN TEXAS' SENATE RACE TO GIVE HER DEMOCRATIC RIVAL A BOOST

Jasmine Crockett announces 2026 Senate campaign

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, is running in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. (LM Otero/AP Photo)

The piece was still published and included comments from other Democratic figures.

According to Godfrey, Crockett said that there was "no evidence" that a reporter was removed from her rally but claimed that there was a "specific journalist" who has a "history of being less than truthful" and had previously lost a lawsuit against Crockett.

"Perhaps she was thinking of someone else, because that’s not something that has ever happened to me," Godfrey wrote.

CROCKETT DISPUTES OPPONENT'S DENIAL OF 'MEDIOCRE BLACK MAN' COMMENT, CALLS OUT 'WELL-INTENTIONED WHITE FOLK'

Godfrey added that her removal from the rally wasn't a surprise considering Crockett's firebrand-style of politics, though she expressed concern over how she was handled.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett

Rep. Jasmine Crockett allegedly tried to shut down an article from Elaine Godfrey after she spoke to other House Democrats. (Bob Daemmrich/The Texas Tribune/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"As security guards began to materialize around me, I wondered to myself what distinguished a top-notch hater from a middling one. I agreed to leave, and four guards, including at least one who was armed, escorted me out of the building, through the parking lot, and right to the edge of the nearby highway, where they waited as I ordered a car," Godfrey wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to Crockett's office and campaign for comment.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

