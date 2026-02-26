Jasmine Crockett campaign reportedly kicked Atlantic writer out of rally for being a 'top-notch hater'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Atlantic staff writer Elaine Godfrey reported that she was "thrown out" of a rally for Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, for being a "top-notch hater" according to Crockett's team.

"Right before armed guards escorted me from the rally and left me on the edge of a Texas-county road, I was informed that I was no longer welcome at an event that I had already attended," Godfrey wrote on Thursday.

She described having spent an hour at the Lubbock rally for Crockett's Senate campaign before being approached by a woman with a badge as soon as she joined other reporters.

"'Are you Elaine?' she asked. I recognized her from the entrance of the event, where I had identified myself as she’d waved me into the building’s press area. Yes, I answered. 'Her team has asked you to leave,' she said. When I asked why, the staffer looked at her phone and read dutifully: ‘They just said, "Elaine from Atlantic, White girl with a hat and notepad. She’s interviewing people in the crowd. She’s a top-notch hater and will spin. She needs to leave,"’" Godfrey wrote.

Godfrey was the staff writer behind a profile piece for Crockett in July that reportedly received backlash from the Texas representative after including comments from fellow House Democrats "without telling her first."

"She was, she told me, ‘shutting down the profile and revoking all permissions,’" Godfrey wrote at the time.

The piece was still published and included comments from other Democratic figures.

According to Godfrey, Crockett said that there was "no evidence" that a reporter was removed from her rally but claimed that there was a "specific journalist" who has a "history of being less than truthful" and had previously lost a lawsuit against Crockett.

"Perhaps she was thinking of someone else, because that’s not something that has ever happened to me," Godfrey wrote.

Godfrey added that her removal from the rally wasn't a surprise considering Crockett's firebrand-style of politics, though she expressed concern over how she was handled.

"As security guards began to materialize around me, I wondered to myself what distinguished a top-notch hater from a middling one. I agreed to leave, and four guards, including at least one who was armed, escorted me out of the building, through the parking lot, and right to the edge of the nearby highway, where they waited as I ordered a car," Godfrey wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to Crockett's office and campaign for comment.