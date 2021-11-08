Texas nurse lost consciousness at 'uncontrollable' Astroworld Festival: 'There was no way out'

Madeline Eskins, an ICU nurse in Houston, Texas, lost consciousness during rapper Travis Scott’s performance at the 2021 Astroworld Festival in Houston Friday night. She described the deadly event as "uncontrollable" on "Fox & Friends" Monday.

Eight people were killed in the massive crowd surge and hundreds more were injured in the minutes leading up to Scott’s performance.

Eskins said people in the crowd began rushing toward the stage and that there was no way out. She said she soon realized this crowd was different than crowds she had experienced at previous Astroworld Festivals she attended.

"I started struggling to breathe," Eskins told co-host Steve Doocy.

"I told my boyfriend, like, ‘we got to get out of here' — but there was no way out."

The crowd was so tightly packed that she couldn’t breathe or move. She and her boyfriend were stuck.

Eskins then lost consciousness.

"Once I passed out, he lifted me over the crowd and, basically, crowd-surfed my unconscious body about four feet to the right where a security guard pulled me over."

Eskins woke up backstage surrounded by other concert-goers who had lost consciousness.

"Soon I realized it was way more serious than people just being unconscious. There were people that were actually in cardiac arrest."

Travis Scott and fellow rapper Drake both face lawsuits for allegedly inciting the crowd. One lawsuit noted that the two rappers continued to perform throughout the chaos, even as vehicles attempted to break up the crowd and individuals called for the show to be stopped.

"I can't view Travis Scott the same after this," Eskins told Fox News’ Steve Doocy.

"He knew what was going on. He acknowledged it."

Eskins said people tried to tell the lighting and camera crews to stop the concert, but to no avail.

"No one cared. No one listened," she said.

Eskins said she is speaking out and sharing her story for those who were killed.

"I want people to show respect to the families and to the individuals that lost their lives," she said. "Stop trying to say, ‘oh, they must have taken pills.’"

"I was completely sober, and if my boyfriend would not have gotten me out of there, I think I would have died."