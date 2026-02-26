'The View' guest co-host corrects liberal panel about stock market liking Trump policies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNBC anchor Sara Eisen surprised co-hosts of "The View" on Thursday by saying that President Donald Trump’s policies have actually been a boon for the stock market.

Eisen, who was filling in for co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, usually serves as the host of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street." On Thursday, however, co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked her, as an expert on the subject, about the degree to which presidents impact the stock market.

"I do want to ask you about the market, because it seems that the market doesn’t really pay attention to who is president," Whoopi said. "The market does what it does."

"Actually, the market likes who’s president, I think," Eisen replied. "There’s a lot of upbeat sentiment from companies and from investors about policies that are helpful for growth — you know, deregulation."

When asked about Trump’s tariffs, one of his most famous and most controversial policies, Eisen said, "The tariffs usually wouldn’t be helpful for growth, but they haven’t been as bad as everybody expected."

"It helps for rich people," co-host Joy Behar said. "It doesn’t help poor people or middle-income people."

Eisen stood her ground arguing they were nowhere near as bad as people anticipated.

"Well, fair. But you know, when the tariffs were announced, everyone thought it would be like massive inflation and the market would fall apart, and the economy would fall apart. And it hasn’t." She added further that "companies have absorbed it. You know what? They’ve never been more profitable right now. But also, they like the tax bill."

"That’s right, companies and investors. So it’s like a K-curve, right?" Hostin asked. "So if you're an investor, or you're wealthy, then it's great. If you’re middle class or under the middle class, then it’s not good at all."

'THE VIEW' CO-HOST CALLS OUT FANS OUTRAGED BY HAVING TRUMP SUPPORTER SAVANNAH CHRISLEY ON THE SHOW

Eisen agreed it is indeed better for investors or people of higher income.

"A hundred percent," Eisen agreed, but argued that this should be a time for more Americans to get involved in the stock market.

"But what I would say to that is that, you know, it helps to have exposure to stocks. Like, more people should have exposure to stocks. And that is something-"

"If you’re getting paid minimum wage you don’t have exposure to stocks," Hostin interjected.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As Eisen got into a crosstalk back-and-forth with Hostin, Whoopi appeared conciliatory to Eisen, "So here’s what we’re doing. Sorry about that. I’m sorry about that," Whoopi said. "But it was interesting, because it’s very rare that we get to sit with a financial person."

"Keep it coming. I love it," Eisen replied.