Arizona Gov Hobbs sidesteps whether she believes Gallego's answers on Swalwell

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Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs repeatedly avoided answering last week whether she believed Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., after he claimed he was unaware of any sexual misconduct allegations against his close friend, former Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.

Earlier this month, a bombshell report from the San Francisco Chronicle alleged that Swalwell sexually assaulted a former staffer, leading him to eventually suspend his gubernatorial campaign and resign from Congress.

Since the report, other women have accused Swalwell of sexual misconduct, with members of the media calling his behavior an "open secret."

CALIFORNIA DEMOCRATS ADMIT THEY HEARD RUMORS ABOUT SWALWELL'S ALLEGED SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

Though Gallego had a longtime relationship with Swalwell, he denied knowing anything about allegations against him, saying his friendship with Swalwell "clouded" his judgment.

12 News spoke to Hobbs on Friday about Gallego's response and whether she accepted the response from her state's U.S. senator.

"Well, those are really questions for the senator," Hobbs said. "I will say that as a social worker who spent a big part of my career working with victims of domestic violence, I absolutely take any allegations of sexual assault seriously and believe that any perpetrator, no matter who they are, needs to be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

SWALWELL WAS DUBBED THE 'SNAPCHAT KING OF CONGRESS' YEARS BEFORE SEXUAL MISCONDUCT SCANDAL EMERGED

When asked again, Hobbs refused to share her thoughts on Gallego's comments.

"I don’t think it’s on me to accept it. It’s on the voters and, again, these questions need to go back to the senator," Hobbs said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Hobbs' and Gallego's offices for comment but did not immediately receive responses.

Gallego previously defended Swalwell against allegations, claiming they were targeting Swalwell due to his status in the governor's race. However, he eventually turned on his former friend after Swalwell began losing support from fellow Democrats.

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"Eric Swalwell lied to all of us," Gallego said at an impromptu press conference in his office last week. "He lied to the most powerful people in this country, and they trusted him. They trusted him with some of the most sensitive spots in our government, whether it was on Judiciary Committee, Intel Committee, impeaching Donald Trump."