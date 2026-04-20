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Arizona Gov Hobbs sidesteps whether she believes Gallego's answers on Swalwell

Ruben Gallego previously defended Swalwell before turning on him, saying 'Eric Swalwell lied to all of us'

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
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Gallego says friendship with embattled Swalwell clouded his judgment Video

Gallego says friendship with embattled Swalwell clouded his judgment

Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., former Rep. Eric Swalwell's "best friend" in Congress, said that their relationship "clouded his judgment" over rumors about his conduct.

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Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs repeatedly avoided answering last week whether she believed Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., after he claimed he was unaware of any sexual misconduct allegations against his close friend, former Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.

Earlier this month, a bombshell report from the San Francisco Chronicle alleged that Swalwell sexually assaulted a former staffer, leading him to eventually suspend his gubernatorial campaign and resign from Congress. 

Since the report, other women have accused Swalwell of sexual misconduct, with members of the media calling his behavior an "open secret."

CALIFORNIA DEMOCRATS ADMIT THEY HEARD RUMORS ABOUT SWALWELL'S ALLEGED SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz.

Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., claimed that his friendship "clouded" his judgment regarding allegations against Eric Swalwell. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Though Gallego had a longtime relationship with Swalwell, he denied knowing anything about allegations against him, saying his friendship with Swalwell "clouded" his judgment.

12 News spoke to Hobbs on Friday about Gallego's response and whether she accepted the response from her state's U.S. senator.

"Well, those are really questions for the senator," Hobbs said. "I will say that as a social worker who spent a big part of my career working with victims of domestic violence, I absolutely take any allegations of sexual assault seriously and believe that any perpetrator, no matter who they are, needs to be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law." 

SWALWELL WAS DUBBED THE 'SNAPCHAT KING OF CONGRESS' YEARS BEFORE SEXUAL MISCONDUCT SCANDAL EMERGED

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs refused to answer whether she believed Sen. Ruben Gallego's comments. (Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

When asked again, Hobbs refused to share her thoughts on Gallego's comments.

"I don’t think it’s on me to accept it. It’s on the voters and, again, these questions need to go back to the senator," Hobbs said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Hobbs' and Gallego's offices for comment but did not immediately receive responses.

Gallego previously defended Swalwell against allegations, claiming they were targeting Swalwell due to his status in the governor's race. However, he eventually turned on his former friend after Swalwell began losing support from fellow Democrats.

SWALWELL ACCUSERS DETAIL EXPERIENCES WITH LAWMAKER AFTER HE ANNOUNCES HIS RESIGNATION FROM CONGRESS

Swalwell mic

A former staffer of Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., accused him of sexual assault. Swalwell resigned from Congress earlier this month. (Ronaldo Bolaños/Getty Images)

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"Eric Swalwell lied to all of us," Gallego said at an impromptu press conference in his office last week. "He lied to the most powerful people in this country, and they trusted him. They trusted him with some of the most sensitive spots in our government, whether it was on Judiciary Committee, Intel Committee, impeaching Donald Trump."

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

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