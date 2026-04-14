Former Swalwell ally says longtime friendship with him 'clouded my judgement' as rumors swirled in DC

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One of former Rep. Eric Swalwell's, D-Calif., closest friends in Congress said their tight-knit relationship "clouded his judgment" regarding rumors that swirled about the ex-lawmaker for years in Washington, D.C.

"Eric Swalwell lied to all of us," Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., said at an impromptu press conference in his office. "He lied to the most powerful people in this country and they trusted him. They trusted him with some of the most sensitive spots in our government, whether it was on Judiciary Committee, Intel Committee, impeaching Donald Trump."

"And that clouded my judgment, my friendship with him," he continued. "Our family's friendship together with him clouded my judgment. And I was wrong. I deeply, deeply regret that."

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It’s a sharp pivot for Gallego, given that the two had a familial-like relationship. Just last week, Gallego defended Swalwell online against allegations of misconduct, which he later said he regretted.

Their kids went to baseball camp together, they babysat one another’s children, and Gallego even jumped on board as national chair for Swalwell’s failed 2020 presidential bid.

But after a bombshell report from the San Francisco Chronicle alleged that Swalwell sexually assaulted a former staffer, his former friend is no longer sticking up for him.

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In the days since that report surfaced, five people in total have accused Swalwell of sexual misconduct or rape.

Gallego, while heaping blame on Swalwell and apologizing to his alleged victims, maintained that he had no knowledge of the alleged behavior. He noted, however, that rumors had circulated about Swalwell — and other past lawmakers — in the nation’s capital for years.

When pressed on the nature of those rumors, Gallego said Swalwell was "flirty," but nothing along the lines of the allegations that sank his gubernatorial bid and congressional career — nor activity that "I would say would rise to the occasion that I would be able to, you know, not talk to his wife the next day and be able to look her in the eye."

When allegations began to surface online at the onset of Swalwell’s gubernatorial run, Gallego said Swalwell "manipulated" him into believing it was a smear campaign similar to the one used against him during his 2024 Senate race against Kari Lake.

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"He knew I came off a horrible race where I had to answer to my family. I have to answer accusations to best friends, to my kids. And he fed into that," Gallego said. "He fed into it and I fell for it like everyone else. I fell for the lies. I regret it, but that's what happened."

The two spent significant time together — on official and private trips, on each other’s campaigns, and within the halls of Congress.

When asked how it was possible that neither he nor other lawmakers who had known Swalwell for years — including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. — were aware, Gallego said "he became very good at being a predator."

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"And he clearly preyed on these women in different positions. And he became extremely proficient at lying to us, lying to his family, lying to his community," Gallego said. "You know, the nature of his job allowed him to travel. And we just did not fully understand … There's just no way we could have seen any of this."

Facing expulsion and a House Ethics Committee investigation into allegations of his conduct, Swalwell officially resigned from Congress on Tuesday.

While he apologized to his family and constituents, he doubled down against the accusations leveled against him.

"I will fight the serious false allegations made against me," Swalwell wrote in his resignation letter. "However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make."