Democrat Katie HobbsKatie Hobbs (https://www.foxnews.com/politics/suspect-arizona-candidate-katie-hobbs-campaign-burglary-illegal-immigrant-wanted-ice-report) was elected as Arizona's Secretary of State in 2018. In the 2022 midterm elections, she ran against Republican candidate Kari Lake in the state's race for governor. Hobbs has maintained a career as a politician and previously worked as a social worker. She launched her political career in 2011 when she served in the Arizona State House as a representative in the 15th district until 2013. From 2013 until 2019, Hobbs represented the 24th district as a state senator in Arizona.

Prior to entering Arizona state politics as Democrat, Hobbs worked as a social worker, assisting victims of domestic violence. While serving in the Arizona Senate in 2012, Hobbs served two terms as the Senate Minority Leader for Arizona's Democratic Party. While serving in this position, Hobbs was accused by fired staffer Talonya Adams of racial discrimination. In 2021 shortly after Hobbs announced her gubernatorial campaign, the former staffer won a $2.7 million judgment in a lawsuit due to her firing.

Officially in October 2020, Hobbs indicated that she would run for the governor's mansion as incumbent Republican Gov. Doug Ducey would be termed out of office. The only serious challenger to Hobbs during the primary was Marco Lopez which Hobbs defeated without participating in a debate. Moreover, Hobbs refused to participate in a debate during the general elections with Kari Lake.

Hobbs routinely criticized Lake during the campaign for endorsing former President Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud. During her years as a social worker, Hobbs was partnered with the National Association of Social Workers. Hobbs, a native of the city of Phoenix, and her husband share two children. The race between Hobbs and Republican contender Lake is still too close to call as Hobbs maintains a slim lead, according to the Fox News Decision Desk.