Ari Fleischer: 'Partisan impeachment' will never be accepted by the American public

A partisan impeachment will never fly with the American public, former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer said Thursday.

Appearing on "Outnumbered: Overtime" with host Harris Faulkner, Fleischer said that House Democrats are attempting to interfere with the 2020 election process by pushing a Trump impeachment through.

"I have said that what the president did was inappropriate...It's not impeachable," said Fleischer. "It should be a matter that the American people settle, and that's why I think impeachment is the wrong thing on the wrong track and it represents the House Democrats interfering in the 2020 election."

ANDY MCCARTHY: IMPEACHMENT PUSH IS A POLITICAL PROCESS 'MASQUERADING' AS A LEGAL ONE

"They don't want him to be able to run for reelection and that's not proper. This is a decision that needs to be made by the American people," he said.

But some Democrats are now breaking ranks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and calling for her to hold a full-floor vote on the inquiry.

"It's appropriate because If you're going to proceed with impeachment, our Constitution's gravest power that Congress has to wield over the president, it must be fair," Fleischer told Faulkner, arguing that Americans are generally "fair-minded" and will want any impeachment process to be open and fair.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE NEW FOX NEWS POLL

"I think the reason they're not [voting] is they know it would be a partisan vote, and they don't want to expose it just as a partisan impeachment," he said. "The reason they would do it is because the arguments about fairness are starting to add up and they recognize – the American people – if there's going to be an impeachment process it needs to be a fair one."

According to a Fox News poll released Wednesday, just over half of voters want President Trump impeached and removed from office. Fleischer said there must be public hearings, along with relevant transcripts and information.

"Secret impeachment from CIA officers is not how America operates. We operate in public," Fleischer explained.