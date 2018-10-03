Ari Fleischer serves as a contributor for both FOX News Channel (FNC) and FOX Business Network (FBN.) He is currently the president of Ari Fleischer Communications and Ari Fleischer Sports Communications. He is based out of New York and joined the network in July 2017.Read More

In this role, Fleischer offers political analysis across FOX News Channel (FNC) and FOX Business Network’s (FBN) daytime and primetime programming.

Prior to joining FNC, Fleischer served as the White House press secretary to former President George W. Bush. During his time as press secretary, Fleischer was the primary spokesperson during the presidential recount, September 11th, two wars and an anthrax attack. Before joining Bush's campaign for president, Fleischer was the national spokesman for Elizabeth Dole's presidential campaign during the 2000 election primary season.

Fleischer is also author of the New York Times bestseller, "Taking Heat: The President, the Press and My Years in the White House." He attended Middlebury College in Vermont.