Former Schumer aide claims Trump will be impeached, urges House to hold full vote to begin Senate trial

Radio host Christopher Hahn predicted Wednesday that President Trump will ultimately be impeached and he called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to schedule a floor vote on the matter.

Hahn, a former aide to Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., told "The Ingraham Angle" he is awaiting a potential U.S. Senate trial in which Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts would oversee the proceedings.

He dismissed Republicans' criticisms of the impeachment inquiry process, telling host Laura Ingraham there is nothing untoward about what's going on in Congress.

BIDEN, FOR FIRST TIME, CALLS FOR TRUMP TO BE IMPEACHED

"This is basically the grand jury portion of this investigation, and in grand juries, the defendant doesn't get to question witnesses," he said. Trump would be the defendant in this case.

"He'll get the opportunity when there is a trial in the Senate, and believe me, there will be a trial in the Senate and he will be impeached."

Hahn, a former Democratic political operative in the Long Island suburbs of New York City, said the claims of impropriety from Trump and the GOP are a "talking point" that Pelosi can render moot.

"I'm all for having a vote. Let's get rid of this stupid talking point. Let's do it right now," he said.

He called on Congress to halt any future vacation periods until the impeachment process against Trump is finished.

If the House were to hold a successful floor vote to impeach Trump, the Senate would hold a trial on whether to remove him from office. Former President Richard Nixon resigned before Congress could impeach him, ex-President Bill Clinton was impeached in 1998 by the Republican-controlled House, but acquitted by the Senate. Former President Andrew Johnson's 1868 Senate trial, overseen by then-Supreme Court Chief Justice Salmon Chase, was eventually adjourned.

On "The Ingraham Angle," Hahn pointed to a Fox News Poll showing record support for impeachment.

"The numbers have moved a great deal in just a week," he said, accusing Trump of, "us[ing] his office to influence a foreign government to interfere in this election."