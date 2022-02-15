Anthony Weiner dodges Hannity's questions about whether he's changed post-sexting scandal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Disgraced ex-politician Anthony Weiner dodged questions about whether he had changed, much to the surprise of "Hannity" host Monday.

"I guess the first question that I have is you pled guilty, Anthony, to sending obscene materials to a young girl, 15-year-old girl … You served jail time. Have you changed? Are you a different person?," Sean Hannity asked.

"Well, uhm, I think so," Weiner responded. "I don't think anyone can go through that kind of experience, and I think this is probably true of people who have been through other types of adversity. I don't think you go through that type of experience and don't emerge changed."

The former New York congressman started a radio show with former New York City mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa called "The Left vs The Right."

FORMER REP. ANTHONY WEINER, AFTER SCANDALS, WILL CO-HOST RADIO SHOW

Hannity interrupted saying, "Wait a minute."

"That's an obscure answer – 'I think so.' Either you know in your heart if you changed or you know … if you didn't change," Hannity said. "Can you assure people, because you're going to now try and draw in an audience, and they're going to want to know if you changed or not. Have you changed?"

"They can judge for themselves," Weiner responded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm not out to persuade you or anyone else that I've changed. I mean, I am doing a radio show and people can call and ask me questions. We did one this past Saturday where people had an opportunity to call in and where Curtis asked me a bunch of questions and I asked and answered the best I can. But in terms of like, I'm trying to draw someone, you know, I'm not trying to make someone like me or someone be persuaded of any particular outlook on me. We're going to have some conversations about things going on in New York City and other places, and hopefully, people will tune in to the show. But I'm not terribly interested in trying to make them feel any differently about me."

Hannity said, "It doesn't sound that convincing to me."