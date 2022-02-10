Former Rep. Anthony Weiner, after scandals, will co-host radio show

Former New York Rep. Anthony Weiner is back in the spotlight after revealing a new radio gig.

While he revealed he will take part in a radio show, he said he is not jumping back into politics.

"I am not going back into public life, I am doing a radio show with a friend of mine," Weiner told Page Six.

Weiner plans to start a show called "The Left vs The Right" on John Catsimatidis’s 77 WABC Radio this weekend with Guardian Angels founder and former Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa.

"It’s not a conscious decision," he said. "I have a face for radio, but I don’t know if I have a place in radio as a career. Sometimes it is what it is."

Weiner was previously caught in a sexting scandal in 2016 after a 15-year-old girl claimed that she and Weiner were sharing explicit images. This came after a scandal in 2011 when an image allegedly of Weiner in his boxer briefs was posted onto his Twitter account.

Weiner later appeared in court in 2017 when he pleaded guilty to a charge of transmitting sexual material to a minor. He was later sentenced to 21 months in prison.

"I’m constantly concerned about issues of mental health and keeping myself on the beam and being a good father to my son and things like that. You develop a thick skin when you have been in politics and served time in prison," Weiner said.

Despite not being involved in the local politics, Weiner spoke highly of the New York government.

"I think there is gloom-and-doom hysteria that has taken hold now and I think the city’s best days are ahead of it," he said. "We have issues, there is no doubt about it. Our government is in good hands, people are strong, and the economy is diverse."