Rep. Biggs says Andrew McCabe was at heart of 'soft coup attempt' against Trump

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said Friday on "America's Newsroom" that former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was at the heart of a "soft coup" attempt against President Trump, reacting to the news that McCabe could face prosecution over other matters.

U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu recommended moving forward Thursday with charges against McCabe, as the Justice Department rejected a last-ditch appeal from the current CNN contributor.

McCabe appealed the decision of the U.S. attorney for Washington all the way up to Jeffrey Rosen, the deputy attorney general, but he rejected that request, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The potential charges relate to DOJ inspector general findings against McCabe regarding misleading statements concerning a Hillary Clinton-related investigation.

"We've seen prosecutions for [George] Papadopoulos, Michael Flynn all for roughly the same moral equivalence, not telling the truth to the FBI, so it seems warranted. ... It's tantamount to perjury because [McCabe] was sworn to tell the truth. ... These are pretty serious charges," said Biggs, who is set to replace Mark Meadows as chairman of the House Freedom Caucus.

A source close to McCabe’s legal team said they received an email from the Department of Justice that said, "The Department rejected your appeal of the United States Attorney’s Office’s decision in this matter. Any further inquiries should be directed to the United States Attorney’s Office."

McCabe spent 21 years with the FBI. He became the acting director in May 2017 after President Trump fired former director James Comey.

Biggs pointed out McCabe's "major" role in the beginning of the Trump-Russia investigation in 2016.

"You look at the most recent IG report on James Comey and you put this all together and you're starting to see a picture of what I would call a soft coup attempt and Andy McCabe was right at the heart of it," Biggs said. "These charges that they're looking at have nothing to do with that investigation, yet, and there may be more to come for Mr. McCabe."

