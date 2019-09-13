Rudy Giuliani: 'If we have equal justice under the law McCabe has to be prosecuted'

The president's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, called former FBI Acting Director Andrew McCabe a "disgrace" Thursday after it was reported that a U.S. attorney recommended proceeding with charges against the current CNN contributor.

"The fact is that McCabe disgraced the FBI, first of all by leaking FBI agents. By the way you're not supposed to leak," Giuliani said on "The Ingraham Angle."

US ATTORNEY RECOMMENDS PROCEEDING WITH CHARGES AGAINST MCCABE, AS DOJ REJECTS LAST-DITCH APPEAL

It was reported Thursday that U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu made the recommendation to move forward with charges against McCabe.

Giuliani, a former mayor of New York City, said that McCabe eventually being charged is likely the first step in an investigation targeting officials who worked against President Trump.

"So I think this is the beginning of investigating and bringing out the real crimes that took place here, which is honestly what appears to be an emerging conspiracy to frame Donald Trump," Giuliani said.

Giuliani put forth that in order to have "equal justice under the law" McCabe and former FBI Director James Comey both need to be prosecuted.

"If we have equal justice under the law McCabe has to be prosecuted. And so does Comey," Giuliani said.

But Giuliani stressed that such actions shouldn't be based on politics.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You can't prosecute other false statement cases or perjury cases just because they're Democrats or they were helping Hillary, it doesn't give them immunity from the law," Giuliani said.