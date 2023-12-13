Americans weigh importance of Ukraine funding against bolstering border security: 'Charity begins at home'

Some Americans are split over whether aid to Ukraine or fixing the migrant crisis at the southern border should take priority as lawmakers in Washington, D.C., remain stuck in a stalemate over the issues.

"We need to support Ukraine," Mel told Fox News while on Music City's famous Broadway street. "Because if the Russians win, the Russians will put nuclear weapons in Ukraine and be a threat to Western Europe."

But Jill said, "Our own southern border needs to come first."

"I'm not unsympathetic to Ukraine, or those wars, but charity begins at home," she told Fox News.

Peggie was torn over which issue should take priority.

"I think we need to do both," she said. "The border is very important, but we can't give up on our allies either."

As the Congress approaches its holiday recess, House Republicans are refusing to pass President Biden’s request for $106 billion in emergency foreign aid, which includes over $61 billion for Ukraine, unless it is paired with U.S. immigration and border security reforms. Democrats argue that additional funding is necessary for the U.S. to keep supplying weapons and equipment to Ukraine to defend against Russia's invasion, while the GOP digs in its heels saying security for Americans must be addressed before more money is given to foreign nations.

Many people Fox News spoke with agreed that domestic issues are not being prioritized.

"We need to protect ourselves first, build ourselves first, and stay out of other people's business," Rick said.

Neil said: "We're securing Ukraine's borders, but we're not securing our own. It's horrible."

Ross agreed that securing the border "is super important."

"We're sending billions of dollars somewhere else," he said. "Maybe that might give a wrong image to the people that are here right now that are struggling."

Since Biden took office, the southern border has been inundated with a steadily increasing flood of migrants crossing illegally into the U.S. The most recent fiscal year ended at a new record of 2.4 million migrant encounters, with September hitting the highest monthly total ever recorded at 260,000, according to Customs and Border Patrol. Over 10,000 migrants continue to enter the U.S. every day, the agency estimates.

Still, Charlie said he didn't see the border crisis "as that big of an issue" and thinks handling global threats is more vital to national security.

"We need to take care of America, but by taking care of America, we also take care of the world," he told Fox News. "We've been world leaders for my entire life. We need to stay in that position — or get back in that position — but that also means defending democracy in other countries."

Ross agreed about the importance of America’s place on the world stage, but said a lack of transparency is causing frustration among Americans.

"Maybe opening the books where the American people can see where this aid is going, what it's being used for, would be more helpful for us to understand why that is important," he said.