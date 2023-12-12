Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Johnson digs heels in on border security after meeting with Zelenskyy about Ukraine aid

Johnson lambasted the White House's approach to Ukraine

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Zelenskyy visits Washington to push for more US military aid as GOP advocates border funding Video

Zelenskyy visits Washington to push for more US military aid as GOP advocates border funding

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., joined 'FOX & Friends' to discuss the importance of securing border funding while aiding Ukraine in the war against Russia and why Biden should have provided the material from the 'beginning.'

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., indicated he’s not budging from his position on pairing Ukraine aid and border security reforms even after meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday.

He also lambasted the White House, accusing the Biden administration of failing to provide a clear strategy on U.S. involvement with Ukraine.

"I have asked the White House since the day that I was handed the gavel as speaker for clarity. We need a clear articulation of the strategy to allow Ukraine to win. And thus far their responses have been insufficient," Johnson told reporters after the meeting.

Mike Johnson at GOP presser

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"What the Biden administration seems to be asking for is billions of additional dollars with no appropriate oversight or clear strategy to win, and none of the answers that I think the American people are owed."

He added, "I have also been very clear from day one, that our first condition on any national security supplemental spending package is about our own national security first."

Zelenskyy

President Zelenskyy is on Capitol Hill to urge U.S. lawmakers to approve more aid. (Getty Images)

Zelenskyy is in Washington, D.C., to persuade U.S. lawmakers to approve more aid for Ukraine’s war against Russia’s invasion, which has lasted nearly two years. 

President Biden has requested about $61 billion for Kyiv’s war effort, but getting it through Congress has proved an uphill battle with Republicans increasingly skeptical of the continued aid to Ukraine. 

Johnson and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., have both made clear that Biden would have to compromise on border and asylum policies to get enough GOP support for his request to pass. 

U.S. President Joe Biden

Zelenskyy is also meeting with President Biden on Tuesday (Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"In the last three months – October, November, December alone – we've had more illegal crossings at the border than in any entire year of the Obama administration. The American people see this. They feel it acutely," Johnson said Tuesday.

The White House has warned that Ukraine would soon lose the ability to fend off Russia on the battlefield if the U.S. did not replenish its flow of aid quickly.

Elizabeth Elkind is a reporter for Fox News Digital focused on Congress as well as the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and politics. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

