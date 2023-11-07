'Best of the worst': Americans share their ideal 2024 matchup a year out from presidential election

Americans shared who they want to see on the 2024 presidential ballot a year out from election day.

"Well, Trump versus Biden definitely," Jamie told Fox News while on Music City's famous Broadway street.

Nick said: "I don’t want to see [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis as the Republican."

"I feel like he’s Trump, just a little bit smarter, which is scarier," he added.

President Biden is trailing former President Trump in five of the six battleground states, according to a New York Times/Siena College survey released Sunday. In the hypothetical rematch, Trump, the Republican frontrunner, leads Biden between 4% and 10% among registered voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

"Got to be Trump. He's out ahead right now, and he's going to be the guy that's going to help clean up the mess," Bob told Fox News. "Personally, I don't like him. Politically, he's right on the mark."

Jeff said his pick was "my man Trump, the Don."

When it comes to the Democratic nominee he said "it doesn’t matter who it is. Not gonna do them any good."

Another Trump fan, George, said "I wouldn’t mind seeing [former Hawaii Rep.] Tulsi Gabbard run with him. I think it’d be a good ticket."

While Trump dominates the GOP primary field with 58% of support from registered Republicans, some hope another candidate will represent their party in the general election.

Joe said he preferred former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

"I guess If I had to vote for a Democrat I’d vote for" Robert F. Kennedy Jr.," he added.

A CBS News/YouGov survey published this weekend found 45% of likely voters said they would be financially better off if Trump won the election, compared to 18% who thought the same if Biden remained president. Over 75% of voters said the country was headed in the wrong direction, according to an ABC News/Ipsos survey released Sunday.

"Biden is like the best of the worst," Nick told Fox News. "I’m not happy, but it’s better than Trump."

"Do I think we need someone better than Biden? Sure, definitely," he added. "Do I think he’s God-awful? No, our last president was."

Pat, a former California resident, said he thinks the governor of his former home will end up on the ballot.

"I think Gavin Newsom is gonna be the Democrat person," he said. "That's why he's doing all that he's doing right now."

"But America's just got to look at what he's done in California and turned it into a cesspool, basically," Pat added. "I’m still a supporter of Trump."

Isabelle McDonnell contributed to the accompanying video.