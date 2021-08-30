Retired Green Beret warns Americans, Afghan allies will be trapped behind enemy lines within hours

Retired Green Beret commander Scott Mann, who is helping lead a rescue mission to evacuate Afghan allies, said on "Fox & Friends" that the Taliban is preventing Americans from getting inside the Kabul airport gate to access flights. He warned that as the withdrawal deadline is quickly approaching, hundreds of American citizens will soon be trapped behind enemy lines.

SCOTT MANN: The Pineapple volunteers – these are all special ops volunteers and civilian supporters. We're doing this remote. We're doing this from the US, but we're building on our relationship and trust that we've had with our Afghan partners for 20 years. So we've got the ground truth on the outside of the gate.

Here's the deal. There are hundreds of American citizens right now who are not able to get in. Yesterday, there was a bus of up to 50 American citizens with many small children within sight of the gate. The Taliban were not only not letting them in, they were firing over their heads, firing around the bus with these little kids on there. Imagine sitting on that bus with your kids, enduring that for hours at a time, never got in. This is happening all over the city. We're going to have American citizens and Afghan allies behind enemy lines within a few hours.

