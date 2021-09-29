Fox Nation to host third annual Patriot Awards ceremony in Hollywood, FL on Nov 17

Fox Nation will host its third annual Patriot Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 17, the streaming service announced Wednesday.

The event will take place at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla., at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on Fox Nation with an encore presentation to air on Fox News Channel Sunday, Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. ET.

Emceed by "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host and Iraq and Afghanistan veteran Pete Hegseth, the evening will showcase and award America's finest patriots, including military veterans, first responders and other inspirational everyday heroes.

Fox Nation's top personalities will also make appearances and serve as presenters at the awards show, including Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, Dan Bongino, Brian Kilmeade, Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, Nancy Grace, Judge Jeanine Pirro, Lara Logan, Johnny "Joey" Jones, and Lawrence Jones.

FOX NATION OFFERING FIRST RESPONDERS FREE SUBSCRIPTION, NEW CONTENT HONORING AMERICA'S HEROES

Musical performances will be made by John Rich and additional country music stars such as Heath Sanders and Tyler Farr.

Throughout the evening, select patriots will be honored in a number of categories, including Patriot Award for Service to Veterans, Most Valuable Patriot (MVP), Patriot Award for Back the Blue, Patriot Award for the Everyday Patriot, The Modern Warrior Patriot Award, and more.

Event tickets will be available here and on Ticketmaster. A portion of the proceeds from the Patriot Awards will go to the Building Homes for Heroes Foundation, an organization that builds modified, mortgage-free homes for our injured military veterans.

