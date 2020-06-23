Ex-NY Times reporter says reimposed lockdowns likely not answer to spike in Sun Belt coronavirus cases

Former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tuesday that states should not re-institute lockdowns in response to a spike in coronavirus cases.

Berenson, the author of "Unreported Truths about COVID-19 and Lockdowns," told host Tucker Carlson that he saw a "high correlation" between increased case numbers in Texas, Florida and Arizona and the number of "cooling degree days" in those states -- that is, days when artificial air conditioning must be used to keep homes at a comfortable temperature.

"This has been one of the first times in the last three months when cases have taken a turn that has actually surprised me," Berenson admitted. "I would say, given that the fact that it's the Sun Belt states and there has actually been work done showing that, basically if you look at what is called cooling degree days ... there's a very high correlation there."

Berenson explained that the hot weather has forced people into their homes or other indoor settings, where the virus spreads much more easily than in outdoor settings.

"So that, to me, does not say, 'Let's lock down again,'" Berenson said. "That suggests the opposite. That suggests that this may just be a transient problem in these Sun Belt states.

"But ... it's not good that ICU beds are filling up, even if the hospitals have capacity," he added.