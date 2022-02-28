Afghan refugee trapped in Ukraine asks Putin: What's the benefit of this war?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Afghan refugee taken to Ukraine is caught in the midst of another war.

Somaia, 19, fled Afghanistan in August. She settled in Kyiv, living in an apartment with her mother and four siblings.

Now she is in hiding with a message for Russian President Vladimir Putin:

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

"I would say, what is the benefit of this war? You know, my generation, we are really tired of war. We have spent our whole life in war, and I wish that they stop," she told "America Reports" Monday.

With food to last them "two or three weeks," the family shelters in the basement at night and returns to their apartment during the day.

"During the day some days — we hear the voice of the bomb and explosion like every minute. But for example, today it was calm today, we did not hear much. In the night, it’s very dark and almost all apartment buildings are empty. People have left their homes," she said.

The family is spending "every minute" trying to find a way out of Kyiv, but do not know many people. The Afghans they do know fled at the start of the invasion.

"Now we are alone," she said.

"It's a much bigger war [than Afghanistan], a more dangerous one, and it's going to get bigger every day."

UKRAINE'S SECOND-LARGEST CITY COMES UNDER INTENSE ROCKET FIRE AS PEACE TALKS BEGIN

Monday marked the fifth day of fighting between the nations since Russia invaded Ukraine last week. Ukrainian fighters have maintained control of the capital of Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who will remain in Kyiv during the peace talks, told UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on a call Sunday that the next 24 hours will be crucial for his country, according to a Downing Street spokesperson.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The talks come after Russian forces reportedly captured two small cities in southeastern Ukraine, according to Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov.

The mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko praised the "patriotic" residents of the city and said he is unshaken despite Russian forces trying to gain control of the city.

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report.