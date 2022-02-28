Russia, Ukraine talks conclude, massive explosion rocks Kyiv: LIVE UPDATES

Putin bombing of Kharkhiv draws World War II comparisons

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s bombing Sunday of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, is garnering comparisons to Nazi Germany's actions at the start of World War II.

"This reminds you of something doesn’t it?" Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said at an emergency meeting of the U.N. General Assembly on Monday. "Indeed, very clear parallels could be drawn to the beginning of the Second World War."

"The most recent example," he continued, "the Russian army shelled with Grad multiple rocket launcher systems the residential area of the city of Kharkiv – the second biggest in Ukraine."

