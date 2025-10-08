Actor Jeff Bridges tells ICE to get 'off our streets' as 'The Dude' character on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Jeff Bridges briefly reprized his role as "The Dude" from the movie "The Big Lebowski" in what turned into an attack against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Tuesday night.

While promoting his latest film, "Tron: Ares," the 75-year-old actor was asked about his iconic role from the 1998 film. Kimmel prompted Bridges to "summon the Dude" to share some "words of wisdom" for the current times.

In response, Bridges donned a cardigan and held a White Russian cocktail as he addressed the audience.

KIM KARDASHIAN CONDEMNS TRUMP ICE RAIDS TARGETING PEOPLE WHO 'BUILD OUR COUNTRY'

"Hey, world. The Dude here," Bridges said. "Can we just all calm the f--- down? I mean, come on, I’m talking about all the wars, the fighting, the cancelling, I mean, let’s just chill out man, come on. Tone it down. We’re at like, what, a nine? We ought to be at zero. Or zero and a half max, right?"

Bridges then turned his attention to the ICE operations across the country, saying they need to get "off our streets."

"ICE! Let’s get ICE off our streets and into our beverages. This aggression will not stand, right? So let’s just abide together. Yes, we can do this. Now that’s just, like, my opinion, but it’s a good one, don’t you think?" Bridges said.

"That’s a pretty great opinion," Kimmel agreed. "Thank you, Dude."

In a comment to Fox News Digital, Department of Homeland Security assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin joked she "had to Google" who Jeff Bridges was and called his comments about ICE "disgusting."

JOHN LEGUIZAMO TORCHES DEAN CAIN AS A 'LOSER' FOR JOINING ICE, BUT SUPERMAN ACTOR OFFERS GENTLE REPLY

"The media, sanctuary politicians, and Hollywood elites must stop demonizing our brave law enforcement who are having terrorists shoot at them, cars being used a weapons against them, online doxing of their families, and even bounties placed on their heads by criminal gangs. Knock it off before you get someone killed," McLaughlin said.

"Jeff Bridges hasn’t been relevant since the 20th century. It makes complete sense that low-ratings loser Jimmy Kimmel would have Jeff Bridges on his show to cope with their Trump Derangement Syndrome," White House assistant press secretary Liz Huston also told Fox News Digital when reached for comment.

Bridges is among several Hollywood celebrities who have spoken out against ICE operations, particularly the raids in Los Angeles.

Kimmel, who tapes his show in Los Angeles, also gave a monologue against ICE raids and President Donald Trump in June.

LATIN MUSIC ICON BAD BUNNY RECORDS ICE OPERATIONS, CALLS AGENTS ‘SONS OF B-------’

"I’m very angry," Kimmel said. "I have to say, I cannot believe what’s going on. I knew it was gonna be bad. I did not know it was gonna be this bad… People who’ve lived here their whole lives, people who’ve been in this city longer than I have, the vast majority of whom have never done anything wrong, are being abducted, which is the correct word to use, by agents in masks, hiding their identities; grabbing people off the street and at work and sending people to detention centers."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He continued, "And to protest that, which is not only our right as Americans, it’s our responsibility. Los Angelenos have been gathering to demonstrate, and with very few exceptions, peacefully demonstrate, to voice their opposition to this disgusting and unnecessary abuse of power instigated by our mentally ill President, who is dead set on exacerbating this."