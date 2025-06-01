36 Chinese, Taiwanese nationals arrested after ICE raids underground nightclub in Los Angeles

Three dozen Chinese and Taiwanese nationals were arrested following a raid on a southern California "underground nightclub."

Video of the arrests by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Los Angeles early Friday morning was shared by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agencies on X.

"Early this morning, HSI Los Angeles w/ @EROLosAngeles & partners from the El Camino Real Financial Crimes Task Force conducted an enforcement operation in an underground nightclub," the post reads. "36 Chinese and Taiwanese nationals were arrested for being illegally present in the U.S."

The video shows agents on the scene at night before it cuts to daytime footage of a large group of alleged illegal immigrants sitting on a sidewalk prior to being loaded into white vans.

No additional details were given by the ICE agencies, and a request by Fox News Digital was not immediately answered.

The name and location of the nightclub has not been disclosed.

On Thursday, ICE announced a "leadership realignment" during increased "enforcement efforts."

ICE’s Acting Executive Associate Director of Enforcement and Removal Operations Ken Genalo will be retiring after 33 years of service to the agency.

"Genalo has served in this acting capacity to help meet the mandate set forth by the American people — his contributions were integral in the successes we’re seeing today," ICE Acting Director Todd M. Lyons said in a statement. "He’s now going to serve as a special government employee working with field office directors within ICE. I can’t thank him enough."