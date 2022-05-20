Expand / Collapse search
Blackburn blasts Biden admin for delayed baby formula response: 'They wait for a problem to become a crisis'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn said the nationwide shortage 'never needed to happen' on 'The Faulkner Focus'

Blackburn: This baby formula shortage never needed to happen

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., slams the Biden administration for waiting to address the shortage.

Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn said Friday the nationwide baby formula shortage did not need to happen, pointing to the White House's delay in taking action. On "The Faulkner Focus," Blackburn said the Biden administration routinely waits for problems to escalate to a crisis level before working on solutions.  

TAXES RESTAURANT OWNER GIVES AWAY BABY FORMULA, SAYS MOMS AND DADS ‘SCARED’ BY SHORTAGES

SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN: Fifty-four percent of the baby formulas are out of stock in Tennessee. Out of stock. We have been saying for weeks to the White House, ‘Give some waivers to import from Canada, E.U., U.K.’ And they chose not to do that… Then you look at the factory in Michigan, and they could have opened that. FDA could have opened that. They knew back in February that they should have been opening that, because back in February we were at a 25% outage rate nationwide. They could have taken care of this…

What does this administration do? They wait for a problem to become a crisis. They make the wrong decision. And then they have to come back and try to fix it, which is what they're doing now with the waivers and with the Defense Production Act. This never needed to happen.

