ABC News’ ‘The View’ has had 63 liberal guests in 2025 without a single conservative: Study

ABC News’ "The View" offered a staggering lack of balance during the first three months of 2025 with 63 left-leaning guests and zero conservatives, according to the Media Research Center (MRC).

MRC’s NewsBusters analyzed every episode of "The View" from January 6, when the program returned from a winter hiatus through April 4, and found that it failed to book a single right-leaning guest to discuss politics.

"The View" managed to welcome 63 liberal guests during that same time period, including nine Democratic politicians. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have all joined the program.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG SIGNS OFF 'THE VIEW' WITH RALLYING CALL TO ANTI-TRUMP 'RESISTANCE'

Four former staffers of Democratic presidential administrations have also appeared on "The View," as "Pod Save America" hosts and ex-Obama aides Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor joined the program, as did former President Joe Biden’s press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

A variety of liberal figures from Hollywood, including John Leguizamo, Ellen Pompeo, Roy Wood Jr., Chelsea Handler and Bill Burr have also been welcomed onto the ABC News daytime gabfest, according to the MRC.

Left-wing tech journalist Kara Swisher, billionaire Bill Gates, far-left pundit Elie Mystal and transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney have all been on "The View," too.

NewsBusters associate editor Nicholas Fondacaro, who conducted the study, believes Americans can learn a lot about the priorities of "The View" by analyzing its 2025 guest list.

JOY BEHAR WONDERS IF TRUMP DOJ SEEKING DEATH PENALTY FOR LUIGI MANGIONE WILL CAUSE 'BACKLASH' AGAINST GOP

"Who a program chooses to give a platform can tell you a lot about the nature of the show and what the hosts view as their mission. Having 63 liberal guests and zero conservatives, even after Trump’s inauguration, proved that the cast of The View have an agenda to flood the zone with left-wing political spin," Fondacaro told Fox News Digital.

Monday's show marked a 64th liberal guest: Democratic Sen. Cory Booker, N.J. During his appearance, co-host Sunny Hostin fawned over his recent marathon Senate speech and suggested he should replace Schumer as a party leader.

Fondacaro also found that the program’s upcoming guests include Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and progressive New York University professor Scott Galloway but "not a single Republican politician nor celebrity with right-leaning politics."

Fondacaro said he also observed co-host Whoopi Goldberg defending efforts to sway the 2024 election and has discussed how the program could help take the lead in directing Democratic Party politics during President Donald Trump’s second term.

Last week, Goldberg signed off the show by saluting "the resistance."

"Remember, the resistance is real. You're not alone," Goldberg told viewers.

JOHN LEGUIZAMO TELLS ‘THE VIEW’ HOSTS THAT DEI IS ABOUT UNDOING ‘500 YEARS OF BEING OPPRESSED’

"The View" hosts have frequently encouraged protests against Trump since he returned to office. On a February episode, co-host Joy Behar said that she disagreed with Democratic strategist James Carville's advice that Democrats do "nothing" to protest Trump and DOGE head Elon Musk.

Co-host Sara Haines admitted what was already obvious shortly after Trump's inauguration in January: None of the six hosts, including its two token Republicans Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin, voted for him.

Navarro is outspokenly progressive and even hosted a night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention. Griffin is a former Trump aide who has become a sharp critic since the end of his first term.

"’The View,’ and ostensibly ABC and Disney, are fine with the show not being a representation of the varied views of the American electorate. Their two purported conservatives often don’t appear to be too dissimilar to the four liberal co-hosts," Fondacaro said.

"‘The View’ seems to be more than just a name, but rather a directive," Fondacaro continued.

"The View" did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An ABC News insider, who said network bookers recently met with Senate press secretaries from both sides of the aisle, pushed back on the study.

"This study seems to ascribe politically leanings to guests even when politics were not discussed. Celebrity guests are not booked because of their political leanings, they are booked on the show to promote their projects," the insider told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital’s Kristine Parks contributed to this report.