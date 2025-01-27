Sara Haines admits 'View' co-hosts don't know what Americans think because none of them voted for Trump

"The View" co-host Sara Haines suggested Monday that she and her co-hosts are out-of-touch with a large portion of the American electorate on immigration.

Over the first weekend of President Donald Trump’s second term, federal agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and their partners conducted nationwide roundups of more than 1,200 illegal immigrants who were charged with or convicted of committing crimes on American soil.

"The View" shared a clip of border czar Tom Homan on ABC’s "This Week" with Martha Raddatz warning, "If you’re in the country illegally, you’re on the table."

When asked about whether there are criminal migrants in American schools, Homan answered, "How many MS-13 members are at age 14-17? Many of them."

MSNBC ANCHOR CORRECTS HER CORRESPONDENT ON-AIR: THEY'RE 'UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANTS'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg took a long pause before reacting to the clip and asked her fellow co-hosts, "So… is this the immigration system fix that people had in mind when they voted, do you think?"

"Well, it’s hard to tell at this table because no one voted for him," Haines said, sparking laughter. "I think if you were — I don’t know yet. It’s kind of — it’s disturbing what we’re seeing."

The talk show host went on to argue, "The headlines and all the coverage would make you think that there’s this massive deportation, but by numbers, it contextually… President Obama was — still remains the deporter-in-chief. Even if Trump continues at this rate, he will not even hit what President Obama hit in one year with 400,000, but the point here is that it’s meant to be a PR campaign. So it’s meant to scare people. That’s what they’re doing right now."

Haines also said that while she agrees with deporting criminal migrants in theory, she needs more proof about their actual records.

"When you look at these flights where they are deporting people back to their origin nation, we don’t know who they are, and that’s where I would like to see more transparency," she said. "If indeed right now everyone on these flights is a violent criminal, I think we can all agree, everyone thinks they should leave the country. We were saying that this morning. It’s common sense."

TRUMP’S ICE NABS CHILD SEX OFFENDERS AMONG 530+ ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS CAUGHT IN SINGLE DAY

"But what we’re not getting is a breakdown of who these people are. On the first day of Trump’s presidency, DHS — there was a press release, and they said that they had nabbed more than 300 illegal migrant criminals, including one attempted murderer and one child molester. What about the other 298? What was their crime?" Haines asked.

"Because I think either you own the fact that these are all violent criminals and break down who these people are and what their crime was and tell the American people, or tell us what they really are, and let us have a healthy debate over the disagreement of how this is being carried out," she said.

A recent Axios/Ipsos poll found 66% of Americans support deporting illegal immigrants.